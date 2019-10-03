2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Rays advance to AL Division Series
The playoffs got underway Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30 by the latest
The field for the playoffs and the 2019 MLB postseason bracket are set and October action got underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game. If the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network.
Here's the full playoff schedule:
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
ESPN
Oakland Coliseum
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
8:30 p.m.
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
9:30 p.m.
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Washington
7:45 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington*
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers*
TBA
TBS
Dodger Stadium
* - if necessary
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta
5 p.m.
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis
4 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis*
TBA
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta*
TBA
TBS
SunTrust Park
* - if necessary
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Tampa Bay at Houston
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Tampa Bay at Houston
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Houston at Tampa Bay
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Houston at Tampa Bay
TBA
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Tampa Bay at Houston
TBA
FS1
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
5 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Target Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
TBA
FS1
Target Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
TBA
FS1
Yankee Stadium
* - if necessary
National League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 12
NLCS Game 2
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 15
NLCS Game 4
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 16
NLCS Game 5*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 18
NLCS Game 6*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 19
NLCS Game 7*
TBA
TBS
TBA
* - if necessary
American League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 20
ALCS Game 7*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
World Series Game 1
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 23
World Series Game 2
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 25
World Series Game 3
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 26
World Series Game 4
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 27
World Series Game 5*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 29
World Series Game 6*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 30
World Series Game 7*
TBA
Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
