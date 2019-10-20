2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule, start times with Nationals-Astros World Series matchup set
The Astros will face the Nationals in the 2019 World Seriers
The matchup is set for the 2019 World Series. The Houston Astros will face the Washington Nationals in this year's Fall Classic, and Game 1 is just two days away. The Astros won Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees in walk-off fashion as Jose Altuve lifted Houston with a two-run homer on Saturday night. Over in the NL, the Nationals strung together four consecutive Curly Ws to punch a ticket to the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.
From here on out, games will air on Fox -- stream them all via fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
World Series: Washington vs. Houston
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
Game 1: Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 23
Game 2: Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 25
Game 3: Houston at Washington
8 pm.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 26
Game 4: Houston at Washington
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 27
Game 5: Houston at Washington*
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 29
Game 6: Washington at Houston*
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 30
Game 7: Washington at Houston*
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|HOUSTON WINS SERIES, 4-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 13
Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11)
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 15
Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
4 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 17
Game 4: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 18
Game 5: N.Y. Yankees 4, Astros 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 6: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 4-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
Game 4: Washington 7, St. Louis 4
TBS
Nationals Park
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|ST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|HOUSTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The World Series starts on Tuesday
-
Unforced errors hurt Yankees in Game 6
The Yankees wasted several opportunities, but also made too many mistakes against a great Astros...
-
ALCS Game 6: Astros defense steps up
Brantley started a key double play in the seventh inning
-
World Series set: Nationals vs. Astros
The 2019 World Series matchup is set and will begin on Tuesday
-
Takeaways: Altuve joins elite company
Altuve ended the ALCS with a thunderous swing against Aroldis Chapman
-
ALCS: Schedule, TV info for Yanks-Astros
The two heavyweights are fighting for the AL pennant
-
Astros win pennant on Altuve's walk-off
The Astros are heading to the World Series to face the Nationals
-
Yankees beat Astros, force ALCS Game 6
The ALCS is heading back to Houston