2019 MLB postseason: Daily schedule, Bracket, dates, start times, live stream and TV channels
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout the month of October
The regular season is behind us and the focus now shifts to the postseason, which kicked off with the Wild Card Games and will run through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. The Nationals and Rays advanced to the Division Series round, which is a best-of-five. After the LDS round, the League Championship Series and the World Series are best-of-seven series.
Game times have not yet been announced. The rest of the postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Wild Card Games
Tuesday, Oct, 1
NL Wild Card Game: Nationals 4, Brewers 3
Wednesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game: Rays 5, Athletics 1
Division Series
Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves -- 5 p.m. (TBS)
NLDS Game 1: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers -- 8:30 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1: Rays at Astros -- 2 p.m. (FS1)
NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves -- 4:30 p.m. (TBS)
ALDS Game 1: Twins at Yankees -- 7 p.m. (MLBN)
NLDS Game 2: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers -- 9:30 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2: Twins at Yankees -- 5 p.m. (FS1)
ALDS Game 2: Rays at Astros -- 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Nationals -- 4:10 p.m. (TBS)
NLDS Game 3: Braves at Cardinals -- 7:45 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3: Astros at Rays (FS1 or MLBN)
ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins (FS1 or MLBN)
*NLDS Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Nationals (TBS)
*NLDS Game 4: Braves at Cardinals (TBS)
* - if necessary
Tuesday, Oct. 8
*ALDS Game 4: Astros at Rays (FS1 or MLBN)
*ALDS Game 4: Yankees at Twins (FS1 or MLBN)
* - if necessary
Wednesday, Oct. 9
*NLDS Game 5: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
*NLDS Game 5: Cardinals at Braves (TBS)
* - if necessary
Thursday, Oct. 10
*ALDS Game 5: Rays at Astros (FS1 or MLBN)
*ALDS Game 5: Twins at Yankees (FS1 or MLBN)
* - if necessary
League Championship Series
Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1 (Fox or FS1)
NLCS Game 2 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2 (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3 (Fox or FS1)
NLCS Game 4 (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4 (Fox or FS1)
*NLCS Game 5 (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 17
*ALCS Game 5 (Fox or FS1)
Friday, Oct. 18
*NLCS Game 6 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 19
*ALCS Game 6 (Fox or FS1)
*NLCS Game 7 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 20
*ALCS Game 7 (Fox or FS1)
* - if necessary
World Series
Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series Game 1 (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
World Series Game 2 (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 3 (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 4 (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 27
*World Series Game 5 (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
*World Series Game 6 (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
*World Series Game 7 (Fox)
* - if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The playoffs got underway Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30 by the latest
-
Rays beat A's in AL Wild Card Game
The Rays hit four homers while Oakland's offense struggled
-
AL Wild Card Game preview
The Rays and A's meet in Oakland on Wednesday night for the right to face the Astros in the...
-
NLDS Nationals vs. Dodgers preview
The Nationals and Braves open their NLDS matchup Thursday night in Los Angeles
-
NLDS Braves vs. Cardinals Game 1 preview
The Cardinals and Braves open their NLDS matchup Thursday afternoon in Atlanta
-
What to know about Braves-Cards NLDS
This NLDS matchup features the NL Central and NL East champions for 2019