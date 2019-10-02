2019 MLB postseason schedule: Bracket, dates, start times, live stream and TV channels with Nationals moving on

The regular season is behind us and the focus shifts to the postseason, which got underway on Tuesday with the National League Wild Card Game between the Nationals and the Brewers and will run through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. By way of reminder, each Wild Card Game is a one-and-done affair, the Division Series round is a best-of-five, and each League Championship Series and the World Series are best-of-seven series.

Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Wild Card Games

Tuesday, Oct, 1

NL Wild Card Game: Nationals 4, Brewers 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Game: Rays at Athletics -- 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Division Series

Thursday, Oct. 3

NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves -- 5 p.m. (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers -- 8:30 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4

ALDS Game 1: Rays/Athletics at Astros -- 2 p.m. (FS1)

NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves -- 4:30 p.m. (TBS)

ALDS Game 1: Twins at Yankees -- 7 p.m. (MLBN)

NLDS Game 2: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers -- 9:30 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins at Yankees -- 5 p.m. (FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Rays/Athletics at Astros -- 9 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Nationals (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Braves at Cardinals (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3: Astros at Rays/Athletics (FS1 or MLBN)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins (FS1 or MLBN)

*NLDS Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Nationals (TBS)

*NLDS Game 4: Braves at Cardinals (TBS)

* - if necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 8

*ALDS Game 4: Astros at Rays/Athletics (FS1 or MLBN)

*ALDS Game 4: Yankees at Twins (FS1 or MLBN)

* - if necessary

Wednesday, Oct. 9

*NLDS Game 5: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

*NLDS Game 5: Cardinals at Braves (TBS)

* - if necessary

Thursday, Oct. 10

*ALDS Game 5: Rays/Athletics at Astros (FS1 or MLBN)

*ALDS Game 5: Twins at Yankees (FS1 or MLBN)

* - if necessary

League Championship Series

Friday, Oct. 11

NLCS Game 1 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1 (Fox or FS1)

NLCS Game 2 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2 (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3 (Fox or FS1)

NLCS Game 4 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4 (Fox or FS1)

*NLCS Game 5 (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 17

*ALCS Game 5 (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 18

*NLCS Game 6 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 6 (Fox or FS1)

*NLCS Game 7 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 20

*ALCS Game 7 (Fox or FS1)

* - if necessary

World Series

Tuesday, Oct. 22

World Series Game 1 (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

World Series Game 2 (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 3 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 4 (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 27

*World Series Game 5 (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

*World Series Game 6 (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 7 (Fox)

* - if necessary