2019 MLB postseason schedule: Bracket, dates, start times, live stream and TV channels with Nationals moving on
The baseball postseason began on the first day of October
The regular season is behind us and the focus shifts to the postseason, which got underway on Tuesday with the National League Wild Card Game between the Nationals and the Brewers and will run through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. By way of reminder, each Wild Card Game is a one-and-done affair, the Division Series round is a best-of-five, and each League Championship Series and the World Series are best-of-seven series.
Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Wild Card Games
Tuesday, Oct, 1
NL Wild Card Game: Nationals 4, Brewers 3
Wednesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game: Rays at Athletics -- 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Division Series
Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves -- 5 p.m. (TBS)
NLDS Game 1: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers -- 8:30 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1: Rays/Athletics at Astros -- 2 p.m. (FS1)
NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves -- 4:30 p.m. (TBS)
ALDS Game 1: Twins at Yankees -- 7 p.m. (MLBN)
NLDS Game 2: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers -- 9:30 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2: Twins at Yankees -- 5 p.m. (FS1)
ALDS Game 2: Rays/Athletics at Astros -- 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Nationals (TBS)
NLDS Game 3: Braves at Cardinals (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3: Astros at Rays/Athletics (FS1 or MLBN)
ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins (FS1 or MLBN)
*NLDS Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Nationals (TBS)
*NLDS Game 4: Braves at Cardinals (TBS)
* - if necessary
Tuesday, Oct. 8
*ALDS Game 4: Astros at Rays/Athletics (FS1 or MLBN)
*ALDS Game 4: Yankees at Twins (FS1 or MLBN)
* - if necessary
Wednesday, Oct. 9
*NLDS Game 5: Nationals at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
*NLDS Game 5: Cardinals at Braves (TBS)
* - if necessary
Thursday, Oct. 10
*ALDS Game 5: Rays/Athletics at Astros (FS1 or MLBN)
*ALDS Game 5: Twins at Yankees (FS1 or MLBN)
* - if necessary
League Championship Series
Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1 (Fox or FS1)
NLCS Game 2 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2 (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3 (Fox or FS1)
NLCS Game 4 (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4 (Fox or FS1)
*NLCS Game 5 (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 17
*ALCS Game 5 (Fox or FS1)
Friday, Oct. 18
*NLCS Game 6 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 19
*ALCS Game 6 (Fox or FS1)
*NLCS Game 7 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 20
*ALCS Game 7 (Fox or FS1)
* - if necessary
World Series
Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series Game 1 (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
World Series Game 2 (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 3 (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 4 (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 27
*World Series Game 5 (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
*World Series Game 6 (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
*World Series Game 7 (Fox)
* - if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The playoffs get underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game
-
LIVE: Nats host Brewers in WC Game
It's a winner-take-all affair at Nationals Park on Tuesday night
-
Grandal shocks Scherzer with early HR
A walk and a Yasmani Grandal home run stunned the D.C. faithful
-
Yelich could return in World Series
The Milwaukee slugger suffered a broken kneecap on Sept. 10 and was initially ruled out for...
-
NL Wild Card Game preview
The Brewers and Nationals square off Tuesday night in D.C. for the right to face the Dodgers...
-
Cain back in lineup for Wild Card Game
The Nationals are going with their best hitters on Tuesday