2019 MLB postseason schedule: Bracket, dates, start times, live stream and TV channels with playoff field set
The baseball postseason will begin on the first day of October
We know which 10 teams will play in the 2019 MLB postseason and we know when they'll be playing. With the final day of the regular season in the books, we can turn our attentions to the postseason, which begins on Oct. 1 with the National League Wild Card Game and runs through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. By way of reminder, each Wild Card Game is a one-and-done affair, the Division Series round is a best-of-five, and each League Championship Series and the World Series are best-of-seven series.
Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Wild Card Games
Tuesday, Oct, 1
NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Nationals -- 8:08 p.m., TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game: Rays at Athletics -- 8:09 p.m., ESPN
Division Series
Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers, start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves, start time TBA -- TBS
Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1: ALWC at Astros, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 1: Twins at Yankees, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
NLDS Game 2: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers, start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves, start time TBA -- TBS
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2: ALWC at Astros, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 2: Twins at Yankees, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at NLWC, start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 3: Braves at Cardinals, start time TBA -- TBS
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3: Astros at ALWC, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): L.A. Dodgers at NLWC, start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): Braves at NLC, start time TBA -- TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at ALWC, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Yankees at Twins, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
Wednesday, Oct. 9
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): NLWC at L.A. Dodgers, start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Cardinals at Braves, start time TBA -- TBS
Thursday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): ALWC at Astros, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Twins at Yankees, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
League Championship Series
Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1, start time TBA -- TBS
Saturday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 2, start time TBA -- TBS
Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3, start time TBA -- TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 4, start time TBA -- TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
Thursday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
Saturday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
Sunday, Oct. 20
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
World Series
Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series Game 1, start time TBA -- Fox
Wednesday, Oct. 23
World Series Game 2, start time TBA -- Fox
Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 3, start time TBA -- Fox
Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 4, start time TBA -- Fox
Sunday, Oct. 27
World Series Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox
Tuesday, Oct. 29
World Series Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox
Wednesday, Oct. 30
World Series Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox
