2019 MLB postseason schedule: Bracket, dates, start times, live stream and TV channels with playoff field set

We know which 10 teams will play in the 2019 MLB postseason and we know when they'll be playing. With the final day of the regular season in the books, we can turn our attentions to the postseason, which begins on Oct. 1 with the National League Wild Card Game and runs through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. By way of reminder, each Wild Card Game is a one-and-done affair, the Division Series round is a best-of-five, and each League Championship Series and the World Series are best-of-seven series.

Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's the full playoff schedule:

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Wild Card Games

Tuesday, Oct, 1

NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Nationals -- 8:08 p.m., TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Game: Rays at Athletics -- 8:09 p.m., ESPN

Division Series

Thursday, Oct. 3

NLDS Game 1: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers, start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves, start time TBA -- TBS

Friday, Oct. 4

ALDS Game 1: ALWC at Astros, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 1: Twins at Yankees, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

NLDS Game 2: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers, start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves, start time TBA -- TBS

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2: ALWC at Astros, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 2: Twins at Yankees, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at NLWC, start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 3: Braves at Cardinals, start time TBA -- TBS

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3: Astros at ALWC, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): L.A. Dodgers at NLWC, start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): Braves at NLC, start time TBA -- TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at ALWC, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Yankees at Twins, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

Wednesday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): NLWC at L.A. Dodgers, start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Cardinals at Braves, start time TBA -- TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): ALWC at Astros, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Twins at Yankees, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

League Championship Series

Friday, Oct. 11

NLCS Game 1, start time TBA -- TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 2, start time TBA -- TBS

Sunday, Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3, start time TBA -- TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 4, start time TBA -- TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

World Series

Tuesday, Oct. 22

World Series Game 1, start time TBA -- Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 23

World Series Game 2, start time TBA -- Fox

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 3, start time TBA -- Fox

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 4, start time TBA -- Fox

Sunday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox