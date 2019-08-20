2019 MLB postseason schedule by date: Start time for playoff games, live stream and TV channels

We don't yet know which 10 teams will be a part of the 2019 MLB postseason, but we do know when they'll be playing. MLB has released the full playoff schedule for this year, and it begins on Oct. 1 with the NL Wild Card Game and runs through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. In other words, we won't be playing November baseball this year. By way of reminder, each Wild Card Game is a one-and-done affair, the Division Series round is a best-of-five, and each League Championship Series and the World Series are best-of-seven series.

Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Wild Card Games

Tuesday, Oct, 1

NL Wild Card Game, start time TBA -- TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Game, start time TBA -- ESPN

Division Series

Thursday, Oct. 3

NLDS Game 1, start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 1, start time TBA -- TBS

Friday, Oct. 4

ALDS Game 1, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 1, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

NLDS Game 2, start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 2, start time TBA -- TBS

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 2, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 3, start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 3, start time TBA -- TBS

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 3, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

NLDS Game 4 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 4 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4 (if necessary), start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 4 (if necessary), start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

Wednesday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

ALDS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN

League Championship Series

Friday, Oct. 11

NLCS Game 1, start time TBA -- TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 2, start time TBA -- TBS

Sunday, Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3, start time TBA -- TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 4, start time TBA -- TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1

World Series

Tuesday, Oct. 22

World Series Game 1, start time TBA -- Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 23

World Series Game 2, start time TBA -- Fox

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 3, start time TBA -- Fox

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 4, start time TBA -- Fox

Sunday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox