2019 MLB postseason schedule by date: Start time for playoff games, live stream and TV channels
The baseball postseason will begin on the first day of October
We don't yet know which 10 teams will be a part of the 2019 MLB postseason, but we do know when they'll be playing. MLB has released the full playoff schedule for this year, and it begins on Oct. 1 with the NL Wild Card Game and runs through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. In other words, we won't be playing November baseball this year. By way of reminder, each Wild Card Game is a one-and-done affair, the Division Series round is a best-of-five, and each League Championship Series and the World Series are best-of-seven series.
Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Wild Card Games
Tuesday, Oct, 1
NL Wild Card Game, start time TBA -- TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game, start time TBA -- ESPN
Division Series
Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1, start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 1, start time TBA -- TBS
Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 1, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
NLDS Game 2, start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 2, start time TBA -- TBS
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 2, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3, start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 3, start time TBA -- TBS
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 3, start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
NLDS Game 4 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 4 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4 (if necessary), start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 4 (if necessary), start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
Wednesday, Oct. 9
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
Thursday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
ALDS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- FS1 or MLBN
League Championship Series
Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1, start time TBA -- TBS
Saturday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 2, start time TBA -- TBS
Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3, start time TBA -- TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 4, start time TBA -- TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4, start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
Thursday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
Saturday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- TBS
Sunday, Oct. 20
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox or FS1
World Series
Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series Game 1, start time TBA -- Fox
Wednesday, Oct. 23
World Series Game 2, start time TBA -- Fox
Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 3, start time TBA -- Fox
Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 4, start time TBA -- Fox
Sunday, Oct. 27
World Series Game 5 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox
Tuesday, Oct. 29
World Series Game 6 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox
Wednesday, Oct. 30
World Series Game 7 (if necessary), start time TBA -- Fox
