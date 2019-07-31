2019 MLB trade deadline tracker: Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig in three-team blockbuster, plus details for all major deals
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike previous years, there is no waiver period next month, which means deals have to happen ahead of that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces quell the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season.
Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31.
Where will some of the biggest names on the trading block end up? Our experts at Sportsline have the odds on who Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner and more will be playing for on Aug. 1.
July 30
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Trevor Bauer
|Acquired: OF Yasiel Puig, OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen, INF Victor Nova, LHP Scott Moss
|Acquired: OF Taylor Trammell
July 29
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: LHP Jason Vargas, cash considerations
|Acquired: C Austin Bossart
July 28
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Marcus Stroman
|Acquired: RHP Anthony Kay, RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Hunter Wood
|Acquired: OF Ruben Cardenas
July 27
July 26
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations
|Acquired: Cash considerations
July 25
July 17
July 15
July 14
July 13
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Andrew Cashner
|Acquired: CF Elio Prado and SS Noelberth Romero
June 15
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: 1B Edwin Encarnacion and cash considerations
|Acquired: RHP Juan Then
June 2
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RF Jay Bruce
|Acquired: 3B Jake Scheiner and cash considerations
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates: MLB trade deadline day
We'll be providing updates and analysis until the deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET
-
Syndergaard: I think I'm 'staying put'
Thor struck out 11 against the White Sox on Tuesday and reminded us all of just how good he...
-
10 bold trade deadline predictions
These moves would certainly shake up the postseason race
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 31
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Puig gets in brawl after he's traded
Yasiel Puig ended his career in Cincinnati with an ejection
-
Trade deadline storylines to watch
Here's what to watch leading up Wednesday's big deadline