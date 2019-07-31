2019 MLB trade deadline tracker: Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig in three-team blockbuster, plus details for all major deals

The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike previous years, there is no waiver period next month, which means deals have to happen ahead of that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces quell the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season.

Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31.

OAK Acquired: LHP Jake Diekman





KC Acquired: RHP Ismael Aquino, OF Dairon Blanco







CHC Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations





SF Acquired: Cash considerations







LAD Acquired: 1B Tyler White





HOU Acquired: RHP Andre Scrubb







BOS Acquired: RHP Andrew Cashner





BAL Acquired: CF Elio Prado and SS Noelberth Romero







