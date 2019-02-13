2019 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 77.5 for San Diego Padres

Pitchers and catchers already have reported, and soon all Major League Baseball teams will be in full scale spring training, with the first pitch of the regular season just around the corner. The 2019 Major League regular season schedule begins with the 2019 Japan Opening Series featuring the Oakland Athletics hosting the Seattle Mariners at the Tokyo Dome on March 20-21. The traditional MLB Opening Day, featuring all 30 MLB clubs, will take place on Thursday, March 28. Vegas win totals for each team are all over the map, ranging from 59 for the Baltimore Orioles to 97 for the New York Yankees. Should you go over or under each team's total? Before you lock in any picks for 2019 MLB win totals, check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Last season, the Padres finished 25.5 games back of the division-winning Los Angeles Dodgers, and only the Miami Marlins had fewer wins (63) in the National League.

San Diego was felled by a familiar recipe of anemic offense combined with little in the way of reliable pitching. The Padres ranked at or near the bottom of the NL in every major offensive category with a .235 batting average (No. 13 in the NL), .279 on-base percentage (last), .380 slugging percentage and a .677 OPS (No. 13 in both).

Key departures from the lineup include Christian Villanueva, Freddy Galvis, Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje, all of whom saw significant action. They combined for 49 homers and 157 RBIs.

The only key additions to this point are infielders Ian Kinsler and Greg Garcia. Kinsler is 36 and coming off a year in which he saw career lows in most offensive categories. Most observers consider Garcia to be a solid role player at best.

The pitching staff has been decimated by injuries and attrition, and lost Clayton Richard via trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Padres ranked No. 13 in overall pitching in the National League with a team ERA of 4.40, just 36 saves and 71 quality starts.

They finished with 58 wins last season in a dismal season. Oddsmakers have set their season-win total at 69

