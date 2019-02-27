2019 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks under 67 for Detroit Tigers

Just one week after the San Diego Padres stunned Major League Baseball by signing Manny Machado to a $300 million contract, the NL West was the center of the baseball universe again when the Rockies signed superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado to an eight-year, $260 million extension. Those signings figure to propel both franchises forward in what is becoming one of baseball's most competitive divisions. All five teams have listed 2019 MLB win totals of 74.5 or higher and the possibility of Bryce Harper also coming to the NL West stands to make the division even more competitive. Expect the competitive balance to keep shifting with so many free agents remaining unsigned. Before you make your 2019 MLB win total picks, be sure to read the season-long 2019 MLB predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' 2019 MLB win totals. We can tell you the model says the Detroit Tigers fall well short of their projected MLB win total of 67.

After winning at least 85 games in eight of 11 seasons from 2006-2016, the Tigers have lost 98 games in back-to-back years, and the model is projecting that the situation worsens even more. Detroit finished dead-last in the American League with 135 home runs last season and enters 2019 with an uninspiring pitching staff comprised of Michael Fulmer, Matt Boyd, Jordan Zimmerman, Daniel Norris and Matt Moore.

After years of using their top prospects as trade chips, the Tigers have stripped their farm system in hopes of building it back up. They're up to No. 15 in Baseball America's organizational ratings, but it will be a while before most of that talent reaches the majors. In fact, SportsLine's MLB picks say the Tigers only reach 62 wins this season, five short of their Vegas over-under.

The model also generated huge disparities on four other teams, including the Kansas City Royals. They finished with 58 wins last season in a dismal season. Oddsmakers have set their season-win total at 69, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the 2019 fortunes for a Kansas City team that won the World Series four years ago.

