2019 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks under 84.5 for Colorado Rockies

2019 MLB Opening Day is just around the corner. It all goes down on March 28th, with two games taking the lead-off spot. The Washington Nationals will begin life without Bryce Harper against the New York Mets at 1:05 p.m. ET, while Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles in an AL East battle. According to the latest 2019 MLB win totals, the Yankees are tied with the Houston Astros for the highest mark at 96.5. Elsewhere in the AL East, the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox will begin their title defense against the Seattle Mariners, and the projected win total for the Red Sox sits at 94.5 games. Before you lock in your 2019 MLB picks for season-long win totals, you'll want to see the 2019 MLB projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire season 10,000 times and found five MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off. This same model crushed the 2018 NFL schedule and is beating the books in NBA and college basketball, so you'll want to see what it has to say.

The model performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past three years when it came to picking games straight up. Moreover, the model has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks the past two years and is up more than $4,000 this season alone on top-rated NBA plays.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' 2019 MLB win totals. We can tell you the model says the Colorado Rockies fall short of their projected MLB win total of 84.5 games.

The Rockies made a huge investment in third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year, $260 million contract in February, the largest in Colorado sports history. The six-time Gold Glove winner helped Colorado to 91 wins last season, finishing just one game behind the Dodgers in the NL West. The Rockies also made a splash in the offseason by signing Daniel Murphy, who has hit at least 23 home runs in two of his last three seasons.

However, the loss of relief pitcher Adam Ottavino could have a major impact on Colorado's ability to reach the projected 84.5 win total set by Vegas. Ottavino finished last season with an impressive 2.43 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 13.0 K/9 across 77.2 innings of relief. The Rockies are expected to stay in the postseason hunt with a projected 80 wins, according to SportsLine, but fall short of 84.5.

The model also generated huge disparities on four other teams, including the Kansas City Royals. They finished with 58 wins last season in a dismal season. Oddsmakers have set their season-win total at 69, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the 2019 fortunes for a Kansas City team that won the World Series four years ago.

So which teams sail past their projected win totals? And how many wins will every single MLB team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the five best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from an advanced computer model that keeps crushing its picks, and find out.