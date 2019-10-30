2019 MLB World Series bracket: Playoff schedule, start times as Astros-Nationals matchup heads to Game 7
A new MLB champion will be crowned this week
The World Series got started on Oct. 22 and a new champion will be crowned Wednesday night. The Nationals won Tuesday night to force a winner-take-all Game 7. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.
Here's the full playoff schedule:
World Series: Washington vs. Houston
|DATE
|HOUSTON LEADS SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 23
Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 25
Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1
8 pm.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 26
Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 27
Game 5: Houston 7, Washington 1
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 29
Game 6: Washington 7, Houston 2
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 30
Game 7: Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|HOUSTON WINS SERIES, 4-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 13
Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11)
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 15
Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
4 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 17
Game 4: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 18
Game 5: N.Y. Yankees 4, Astros 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 6: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 4-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
Game 4: Washington 7, St. Louis 4
TBS
Nationals Park
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|ST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|HOUSTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
