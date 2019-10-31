2019 MLB World Series bracket: Playoff schedule, start times as Nationals defeat Astros for title

The Washington Nationals are 2019 World Series champions. The Nats defeated the Houston Astros in a decisive Game 7 in Houston for the first title in franchise history. The win capped an unlikely run through the postseason for Washington. The full 2019 postseason schedule and scores from each game can be found below.

Here's the full playoff schedule:

World Series: Washington vs. Houston

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

Wild Card Games