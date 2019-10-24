2019 MLB World Series bracket: Playoff schedule, start times as Nationals take series lead vs. Astros

The 2019 World Series is underway. The Astros are squaring off with the Nationals in the Fall Classic, and Washington won the first two games of the series. The World Series now shifts to Washington D.C. for Game 3. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.

Here's the full playoff schedule:

World Series: Washington vs. Houston

DATE WASHINGTON LEADS SERIES, 2-0 TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 23 Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 25 Game 3: Houston at Washington 8 pm. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 26 Game 4: Houston at Washington 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 27 Game 5: Houston at Washington* 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 29 Game 6: Washington at Houston* 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 30 Game 7: Washington at Houston* 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

Wild Card Games