2019 MLB World Series bracket: Playoff schedule, start times with Astros leading Nationals

The World Series got started last week and a new champion will be crowned in the next few days. The Astros have won three in a row to take a 3-2 series lead. The World Series will head back to Houston for Tuesday's Game 6. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

World Series games will air on Fox -- stream them all via fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's the full playoff schedule:

World Series: Washington vs. Houston

* - if necessary

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

Wild Card Games