2019 MLB World Series bracket: Playoff schedule, start times with Astros leading Nationals
A new MLB champion will be crowned this week
The World Series got started last week and a new champion will be crowned in the next few days. The Astros have won three in a row to take a 3-2 series lead. The World Series will head back to Houston for Tuesday's Game 6. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.
Here's the full playoff schedule:
World Series: Washington vs. Houston
|DATE
|HOUSTON LEADS SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 23
Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 25
Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1
8 pm.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 26
Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 27
Game 5: Houston 7, Washington 1
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 29
Game 6: Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 30
*Game 7: Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|HOUSTON WINS SERIES, 4-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 13
Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11)
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 15
Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
4 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 17
Game 4: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 18
Game 5: N.Y. Yankees 4, Astros 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 6: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 4-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
Game 4: Washington 7, St. Louis 4
TBS
Nationals Park
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|ST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|HOUSTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
