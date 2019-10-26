2019 MLB World Series bracket: Playoff schedule, start times with Nationals leading Astros

The 2019 World Series got started this week. The Astros are squaring off with the Nationals in the Fall Classic, and Washington holds a 2-1 lead in the series. The World Series shifts to Washington D.C. for Game 3. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

World Series: Washington vs. Houston

DATE WASHINGTON LEADS SERIES, 2-1 TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 23 Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 25 Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 8 pm. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 26 Game 4: Houston at Washington 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 27 Game 5: Houston at Washington 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 29 Game 6: Washington at Houston* 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 30 Game 7: Washington at Houston* 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

Wild Card Games