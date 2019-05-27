2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket, regional matchups: Florida State extends postseason streak to 42 years

On Monday, the field of 64 for the upcoming 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament was announced. The Tournament will culminate with the College World Series, which will begin play in mid-June from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Before we get to the basics of the tournament and the bracket itself, let's first note that Florida State did receive a bid. As such, FSU extended its postseason streak to 42 consecutive years. The next longest active streak belongs to Vanderbilt, at 13.

This bid is particularly special for FSU head coach Mike Martin, who will retire at the conclusion of this postseason run:

Now, let's talk about the structure of the tournament, because baseball's version of March Madness is a lot of different than basketball's. To wit, here's a look at the ground rules:

There are 31 automatic qualifiers. The other 33 teams are in on at-large bids.

The first round, referred to as the "regional" portion of the tournament, is split into 16 four-team segments. Those teams partake in a double-elimination, round-robin format, with the last team standing advancing onward. These games are hosted by the respective No. 1 seed in each regional.

The 16 regional winners then advance on to what's known as the "super regional" round, where they play a best-of-three series to determine which eight teams will head to Omaha as part of the College World Series.

The College World Series then reverts to a double-elimination format until two teams are left. From there, the finals are conducted in a best-of-three format.

Regional play will begin on May 31. Here's how each region stacks up. Note that within each region, all four teams are seeded from one to four:

Los Angeles regional

UCLA Baylor LMU (CA) Omaha

Corvallis regional

Oregon State Creighton Michigan Cincinnati

Oklahoma City regional

Oklahoma State UConn Nebraska Harvard

Lubbock regional

Texas Tech DBU Florida Army West Point

Fayetteville regional

Arkansas California TCU Central Connecticut State

Oxford regional

Ole Miss Illinois Clemson Jacksonville State

Baton Rouge regional

LSU Arizona State Southern Miss Stony Brook

Athens regional

Georgia Florida Atlantic Florida State Mercer

Nashville regional

Vanderbilt Indiana State McNeese Ohio State

Morgantown regional

West Virginia Texas A&M Duke Fordham

Greenville regional

East Carolina NC State Campbell Quinnipiac

You can check out the full bracket by clicking here.