2019 World Series: Astros' Ryan Pressly expects to be ready vs. Nationals after ALCS knee scare

HOUSTON -- When the 2019 World Series begins Tuesday, Houston Astros setup man Ryan Pressly expects to be ready to play after suffering a scare with his surgically repaired right knee during Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees.

"It feels fine," Pressly said Monday. "It's a little sore, but that's normal. I think we'll be fine. Just a matter of getting out there and getting out on the mound."

Pressly stumbled while fielding a soft grounder up the first base line in the third inning of Game 6. He was able to complete the play and get the out to end the inning, but he grimaced as he walked off the field, and did not remain in the game.

"Just some scar tissue that broke off,'' Pressly said following Game 6. "It was bound to happen at some point. I just didn't think it was going to happen in the middle of that game."

Pressly had arthroscopic surgery on the knee to treat what the Astros described only as a "small issue" in late August. He returned in late September and was on both the ALDS and ALCS rosters. He will test the knee Monday.

"I haven't even played catch today," he said. "It's good. It didn't swell up anymore than it did, so that was very encouraging. I'm excited about it."

Pressly, 31, appeared in 55 games around the knee injury this season, pitching to a 2.32 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. He's appeared in six postseason games, but has allowed four runs on nine hits in only 2 2/3 innings.

"He's going to do some things on the field today," said manager A.J. Hinch. "Hopefully get off the mound. He's feeling better. We anticipate him being available and ready to go, but until we clear him as active, we're going to have to hold off on (announcing) our roster."

Will Harris and Joe Smith have taken over as closer Roberto Osuna's primary setup men this postseason. Pressly has generally been brought into the middle of an inning to get key outs and snuff out rallies.

