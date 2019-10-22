2019 World Series Game 1 lineups: Howie Kendrick slots in at DH for Nationals vs. Astros

Asdrubal Cabrera slides in at second base for the Nationals

HOUSTON -- Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will play Game 1 of the 2019 World Series (GameTracker). The Nationals had the best record in baseball during the regular season and thus have homefield advantage in the Fall Classic.

Both clubs announced their Game 1 starting lineups a few hours prior to first pitch. Here is the batting order Nationals manager Dave Martinez is sending out there:

  1. SS Trea Turner
  2. RF Adam Eaton
  3. 3B Anthony Rendon
  4. LF Juan Soto
  5. DH Howie Kendrick
  6. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  7. 1B Ryan Zimmerman
  8. C Kurt Suzuki
  9. CF Victor Robles

    RHP Max Scherzer

Kendrick, the NLCS MVP, gets the nod at DH with Cabrera sliding in at second base. Up to this point Kendrick had started every postseason game at either first or second base, including the last six at second base. Matt Adams and Brian Dozier were the other candidates to join the lineup with the DH spot now available.

Now here is the starting lineup Astros manager A.J. Hinch will use in Game 1:

  1. CF George Springer
  2. 2B Jose Altuve
  3. LF Michael Brantley
  4. 3B Alex Bregman
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  6. SS Carlos Correa
  7. DH Yordan Alvarez
  8. C Martin Maldonado
  9. RF Josh Reddick

    RHP Gerrit Cole

As expected, Alvarez remains in the lineup despite his struggles at the plate. He went 1 for 22 with 12 strikeouts in the ALCS. Hinch has repeatedly backed Alvarez this postseason and both men said they are looking forward to a clean slate and new series. Had the Astros decided to sit Alvarez, it's likely Brantley would have moved to DH with Jake Marisnick playing the outfield.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories