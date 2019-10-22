2019 World Series: MLB umpires will wear special uniform patches in memory of Eric Cooper

The 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros kicks off Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Yankees in six games in the ALCS while the wild-card Nationals got past the Cardinals in four games in the NLCS.

Major League Baseball announced the umpires assignments for the World Series. This series will be a little different for the crew in blue because they will be wearing a memorial uniform patch in memory of 21-year MLB umpire Eric Cooper, who died on Sunday at the age of 52. There will also be a moment of silence held before the national anthem in Game 1 in Cooper's honor.

Cooper, who worked the 2014 World Series, had recently worked this year's ALDS between the Yankees and Twins just two weeks ago. According to MLB, Cooper was involved with UMPS CARE Charities, the official philanthropy of MLB umpires, which included visits to pediatric hospitals and bringing underserved youth for behind-the-scenes ballpark visits.

Gary Cederstrom, a 26-year MLB umpire, will work the Fall Classic for the fourth time, and this year will also be his second assignment as its crew chief. Cederstrom was the crew chief for this year's ALDS and has previously worked the 2005, 2011 and 2015 World Series. Cederstrom's umpire crew will include regular season crew chief Sam Holbrook, Lance Barksdale, Doug Eddings, James Hoye, Jim Wolf and Alan Porter. Porter will be behind the plate for Game 1 in Houston.

This is the third career World Series for Holbrook; the second for Wolf; and the first for Barksdale, Eddings, Hoye and Porter.

