2020 Baseball Hall of Fame voting: Jason Giambi, Josh Beckett, Cliff Lee among those to fall off ballot

On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced its most recent Hall of Fame election results. Per the rules, a player needs at least 75 percent of the vote in order to be enshrined, and at least five percent to remain on the ballot. Players are limited to 10 years on the ballot before their candidacy becomes subject to the whims of the Veterans Committee.

Unfortunately, not every player on this year's ballot was able to clear that five-percent threshold. Rather, 16 players finished below the line, ending their time on the ballot. That group included the following individuals, all on their first (and what will be their final) ballots:

· Eric Chavez

· Rafael Furcal

· Jason Giambi

· Paul Konerko

· Cliff Lee

· Alfonso Soriano

· Josh Beckett

· Heath Bell

· Adam Dunn

· Chone Figgins

· Raul Ibanez

· Carlos Pena

· Brad Penny

· JJ Putz

· Brian Roberts

· Jose Valverde

Giambi was the only eliminated player to cross the 50-win threshold. He was a five-time All-Star and an MVP Award winner. He finished 60 homers shy of 500, but it's unclear if hitting that milestone would have made a difference for his candidacy due to his HGH use.

With due respect to the rest of the players involved, there are three others of note worth highlighting.

Chavez had a fantastic start to his career, accumulating more than 33 wins through his age-28 season. (Scott Rolen, for comparison, had 37 wins through that stage.) Injuries bested Chavez the rest of the way, however, and limited him to four subsequent wins.

Lee won an ERA title and a Cy Young Award, and he made three All-Star Games after turning 30. His peak was good, but it was not long enough to make up for the rest of his career.

Then there's Beckett, who won both, a World Series and an ALCS MVP. Alas, his career lacked longevity. He had his last 30-plus-start season when he was 31, and he retired due to injury when he was 34.

