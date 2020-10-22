The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Thursday the schedule for their unveiling of Major League Baseball's award winners for the 2020 season. The four major awards include MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year. There are three finalists for each award in both leagues. The 2020 finalists for each of the four major awards will be revealed at a later date.

Here is the full schedule for this year's award announcements:

Award schedule

All awards will be handed out during a televised event on MLB Network starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Monday, Nov. 9: Rookies of the Year

Managers of the Year Wednesday, Nov. 11: Cy Young

A reminder, the postseason is not included in the voting.

On Thursday, Rawlings Baseball announced the finalists at each position in both leagues for this year's Gold Glove Awards.

The 2020 MLB season was drastically altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season was cut from 162 games to just 60 and no fans were allowed to attend games during the regular season. The 2020 postseason was also altered, with its expansion to 16 teams, something MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to keep implemented beyond the 2020 season.