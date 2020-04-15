2020 MLB divisional odds, AL Central predictions, best bets: Proven computer model fading White Sox

The 2020 MLB season is in limbo as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, but whenever baseball returns, a truncated sprint of a season should make for exciting action. The changing dynamic of the AL Central could make it one of the most exciting competitive in the league. After three straight divisional titles by the Indians from 2016 to 2018, the Twins captured the AL Central title last season with a historic 101-win season.

The Indians traded Corey Kluber and are allegedly shopping star shortstop Francisco Lindor, while the Twins welcome back a lineup that hit an MLB-record 307 home runs last year. Accordingly, Minnesota is the -160 (risk $160 to win $100) favorite in the latest 2020 AL Central odds. Meanwhile, Cleveland is at +300, while a talented young White Sox roster that spent aggressively in free agency is at +325 in the current MLB odds to take down the division. Before you make your 2020 MLB picks and baseball predictions, be sure to check out the 2020 AL Central predictions and best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.



Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the upcoming season and released its picks to win the AL Central in 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.

The model's top 2020 AL Central picks

The model says the White Sox are dramatically overvalued at +325 in the latest 2020 AL Central odds and win the division in just 4.2 percent of simulations.

There's optimism about young players who took star turns like Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito. There's also hope for continued development from former top prospects like Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech. However, Chicago only managed 72 wins in 2019 and has a 28.5-game gap in the division to make up to catch Minnesota.

The arrival of top prospect Luis Robert will certainly help, as will the additions of Edwin Encarnacion, Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal, Gio Gonzalez and Steve Cishek in free agency. But the White Sox are taking risks by putting pressure on Cease, Kopech and Reynaldo Lopez to break through as stars in the rotation and they traded for Nomar Mazara in hopes that they could finally tap into his enormous potential after four struggling seasons with the Rangers.

When you consider that Moncada and Anderson's huge seasons in 2019 were built on the backs of .406 and .399 BABIPs, respectively, there has to be some concern that the offensive production from the left side of the infield won't hold up.

How to make MLB divisional picks on 2020 AL Central odds

The model also says one AL Central team boasts a win probability that dramatically exceeds its implied odds. You can only see who it is, and the percent of the time each team wins the AL Central, right here.

Which team is the best value in 2020 AL Central futures? And what does the model say about the 2020 MLB odds of every team in the AL Central? Visit SportsLine right now to see projected win totals, divisional odds, and playoff odds for every team in the AL Central, all from an uncanny computer model that crushed its MLB win total picks last year.

2020 AL Central odds

Twins -160

Indians +300

White Sox +325

Royals +6000

Tigers +30000