2020 MLB divisional odds, NL West predictions, best bets: Proven computer model fading Padres

Although the 2020 Major League Baseball season does not have a definite start date, MLB officials have been optimistic that they will play a 140-game season. And the coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped sportsbooks from listing 2020 MLB odds on who wins each division. In the NL West, the Dodgers are overwhelming -1300 favorites (risk $1300 to win $100), with the Diamondbacks and Padres at +900 and +1100, respectively. Meanwhile, the Rockies and Giants are both listed as serious long shots at +20000 in the latest 2020 NL West odds.

It isn't a surprise that the Dodgers could run away with the title, as 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger teams up with superstar Mookie Betts in the outfield, and Clayton Kershaw anchors a pitching rotation that includes Walker Buehler and David Price. But can Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks or Eric Hosmer and the Padres make a run? Before you make your 2020 MLB divisional picks, be sure to check out the 2020 NL West predictions and best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model says the San Diego Padres are dramatically overvalued at +1,100 in the latest 2020 NL West odds and win the division in just 0.1 percent of simulations. Hunter Renfroe and his 33 home runs are gone to Tampa Bay, leaving Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado to prop up an offense that was dead last in the National League with a .238 combined batting average.

Machado has been a relative failure in San Diego, as he has hit five fewer home runs and drove in 22 fewer runs in the first year of a $300 million deal than he did as a combined Oriole and Dodger in 2018. While Machado's 32 homers and 85 RBIs weren't awful, he also struck out a career-worst 128 times and contributed a 3.1 WAR as the Padres struggled to a 70-92 record.

While young players like Franmil Reyes and Fernando Tatis Jr. displayed flashes of talent in 2019, and offseason moves were made to help the piecemeal pitching rotation, there are still far too many questions than answers in San Diego. Making a 30-win jump with largely the same cast of players is unlikely, and that's why SportsLine's model doesn't give the Padres much of a chance to contend in 2020, even at +1,100.

2020 NL West odds

Dodgers -1,300

Diamondbacks +900

Padres +1,100

Rockies +20,000

Giants +20,000