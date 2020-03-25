2020 MLB odds, AL Championship picks, predictions, futures: Model fading White Sox to win pennant
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB season 10,000 times.
The New York Yankees are all-in for the 2020 MLB season as they seek their first World Series appearance in 11 years. After being eliminated by Houston in three of its last four postseasons, New York signed Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract in December after the right-hander had a stellar 2019 season for the Astros.
The addition makes the Yankees (+140) the early favorites to win the pennant in the latest 2020 American League Championship odds from William Hill. The Astros (+450) and Minnesota Twins (+750) are among the other top AL contenders, according to the latest 2020 MLB odds, but before you make any American League Championship picks, be sure to see the latest MLB futures predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.
Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the upcoming season and released its MLB picks to win the American League pennant in 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.
The model's top 2020 American League Championship predictions
The model says the Chicago White Sox are considerably overvalued at +1200 in the latest AL Championship odds, as they win the pennant in a mere 0.7 percent of simulations.
Chicago improved its win total by 10 last season after suffering 100 losses for the first time since 1970, but still finished 17 games under .500 and 23.5 behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central. And that all occurred even though the team's lineup included Tim Anderson, who led the major leagues with a .335 batting average, and AL RBI leader Jose Abreu (career-high 123).
The White Sox added Edwin Encarnacion and Yasmani Grandal to help boost an offense that ranked 13th in the AL in home runs (182) and RBIs (676) last year and strengthened their starting rotation with the addition of veteran left-handers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez.
However, these acquisitions likely won't be enough to help Chicago overtake a Twins team that added former AL MVP Josh Donaldson to a loaded lineup that belted a major league-record 307 homers and led baseball with 906 RBIs in 2019.
How to make 2020 AL picks
The model has found far better values, including one that's a major long shot. You can only get these picks at SportsLine.
So who wins the AL Championship 2020? And what long shot could stun the baseball world? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams to jump on to win the American League pennant, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 to $100 bettors last season, and find out.
2020 MLB odds to win the AL (via William Hill)
New York Yankees +140
Houston Astros +450
Minnesota Twins +750
Los Angeles Angels +900
Oakland Athletics +900
Tampa Bay Rays +1100
Chicago White Sox +1200
Cleveland Indians +1400
Boston Red Sox +1500
Texas Rangers +6000
Toronto Blue Jays +12500
Seattle Mariners +15000
Kansas City Royals +20000
Baltimore Orioles +50000
Detroit Tigers +50000
