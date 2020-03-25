2020 MLB odds, AL Championship picks, predictions, futures: Model fading White Sox to win pennant

The New York Yankees are all-in for the 2020 MLB season as they seek their first World Series appearance in 11 years. After being eliminated by Houston in three of its last four postseasons, New York signed Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract in December after the right-hander had a stellar 2019 season for the Astros.

The addition makes the Yankees (+140) the early favorites to win the pennant in the latest 2020 American League Championship odds from William Hill. The Astros (+450) and Minnesota Twins (+750) are among the other top AL contenders, according to the latest 2020 MLB odds.

The model says the Chicago White Sox are considerably overvalued at +1200 in the latest AL Championship odds, as they win the pennant in a mere 0.7 percent of simulations.

Chicago improved its win total by 10 last season after suffering 100 losses for the first time since 1970, but still finished 17 games under .500 and 23.5 behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central. And that all occurred even though the team's lineup included Tim Anderson, who led the major leagues with a .335 batting average, and AL RBI leader Jose Abreu (career-high 123).

The White Sox added Edwin Encarnacion and Yasmani Grandal to help boost an offense that ranked 13th in the AL in home runs (182) and RBIs (676) last year and strengthened their starting rotation with the addition of veteran left-handers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez.

However, these acquisitions likely won't be enough to help Chicago overtake a Twins team that added former AL MVP Josh Donaldson to a loaded lineup that belted a major league-record 307 homers and led baseball with 906 RBIs in 2019.

2020 MLB odds to win the AL (via William Hill)

New York Yankees +140

Houston Astros +450

Minnesota Twins +750

Los Angeles Angels +900

Oakland Athletics +900

Tampa Bay Rays +1100

Chicago White Sox +1200

Cleveland Indians +1400

Boston Red Sox +1500

Texas Rangers +6000

Toronto Blue Jays +12500

Seattle Mariners +15000

Kansas City Royals +20000

Baltimore Orioles +50000

Detroit Tigers +50000