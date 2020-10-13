The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday evening. The Braves took Game 1 by a 5-1 margin, leaving the top-seeded Dodgers in need of a victory. Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles, with youngster Ian Anderson on the bump for Atlanta.

Braves vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -172, Braves +157

Braves vs. Dodgers over-under: 8 runs

Braves vs. Dodgers spread: Dodgers -1.5

ATL: The Braves have won six straight games

LAD: The Dodgers are 9-1 in their last 10 games

Why you should back the Braves

Though the Dodgers will send a legendary figure to the mound, Anderson has been equally dominant in recent days. The 22-year-old finished the regular season with a 1.95 ERA in six starts and, in the playoffs, Anderson has pitched 11.2 innings without allowing a single run. On the whole, the Braves have been the best run prevention team in the playoffs, and Atlanta remains unblemished in the postseason.

Offensively, the Braves are dynamic, with the No. 1 on-base percentage (.349) and the No. 2 mark in both home runs (103) and runs scored (349) during the regular season. Atlanta also tied Los Angeles for the league lead in slugging percentage (.483) with the top mark in doubles (130). The Braves can't match the depth of the Dodgers but, at the top, Atlanta is led by a trio of stars in Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna, any of whom are capable of big-time damage.

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers have the pitching edge on paper, with Kershaw operating at a top-tier level. The 32-year-old left-hander navigated the regular season with a sparkling 2.16 ERA in 10 starts, with Kershaw striking out 9.57 batters and walking only 1.23 batters per nine innings. Kershaw has been even better in the playoffs, posting a 1.93 ERA in two starts and 14 innings, and he faces a pressure-packed scenario against a talented Braves offense.

Offensively, the Dodgers are stellar and they could be due for positive regression after scoring only one run in the opener. Los Angeles tied for the MLB lead in wRC+ (126) against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .498 slugging percentage and an .837 OPS against right-handers. Given that Anderson pitches from the right side, that is a potential advantage for Los Angeles, especially with Dave Roberts willing to stack his lineup to take advantage of platoon splits.

