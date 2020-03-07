2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks over 67.5 for Seattle Mariners

The new MLB season will have its share of surprises, although the Oakland Athletics aren't likely to be one of them. Not much was expected from the Athletics the last two years, but they went on to record 97 wins and earn wild-card spots in the American League. Oakland hasn't made any notable additions to its roster and could have two pitchers in its rotation who have yet to make a major-league start, lefthanders Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. Should you back the A's with your 2020 MLB win total picks?

The Athletics approached 100 victories in 2019 despite having several key players miss significant portions of the year with injuries, and bookmakers have set the over-under on their regular-season wins for this campaign at 89.5. So which teams should you target with your 2020 MLB picks on season-long win totals? Before you make any MLB futures wagers or enter any 2020 MLB predictions, you need to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine just locked in.

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off so you can make the best MLB picks possible.

The model's top picks for 2020 MLB win totals

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers underestimated the Seattle Mariners when releasing 67.5 wins. The model strongly recommends going over since it has the Mariners winning 75.1 games.

Seattle posted 68 victories last season, its lowest total since it had 67 in 2011, with pitching being the team's major issue. Even though southpaw Marco Gonzales set career highs with 16 wins, 203 innings pitched and a 3.99 ERA, the Mariners' staff was 14th in the AL in strikeouts (1,239) while giving up the third-most home runs (260) and fifth-highest number of hits (1,484).

The Mariners are counting on a better performance from Yusei Kikuchi after the Japanese lefty allowed five or more runs in 11 of his 32 starts as a rookie last season. Seattle's bullpen had the third-most blown saves (29) in the AL in 2019, and the team attempted to address the situation by adding Carl Edwards Jr., Yoshihisa Hirano and Nestor Cortes to the mix.

How to make MLB picks on 2020 win totals

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 baseball win totals? What is the model's stunning forecast for Houston? And how many wins will every single MLB team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from an uncanny computer model that crushed its MLB win total picks last year.