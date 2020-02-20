2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks over 84.5 for Red Sox

With just over a month until the season starts, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers sit as 3-1 co-favorites in the latest 2020 World Series odds. Not surprisingly, they also carry the highest 2020 MLB win totals. Sportsbooks list the over-under for both franchises at a massive 101.5 wins, forcing bettors in love with these juggernauts to think twice before going over.

The Bronx Bombers won 100 games last year while bashing a franchise-record 306 homers. L.A., meanwhile, hardly stood pat after winning 106 games last season. Intent on winning their first championship since 1988, the Dodgers went all-in by acquiring 2018 MVP Mookie Betts and former Cy Young winner David Price from the Red Sox. Are those powerhouse franchises good bets to win 102 or more games, or will regression hit hard? Before you make any MLB futures wagers or enter any 2020 MLB predictions, you need to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine just locked in.

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off so you can make the best MLB picks possible.

The model's top picks for 2020 MLB win totals

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers blew it when releasing 84.5 wins for the Red Sox. The model strongly recommends going over since it has Boston winning 90 games.

Expectations are unusually low in Boston: Slashing payroll, the Red Sox traded away Betts and Price for Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects. But Boston, which went 84-78 last year, should thrive in the underdog role. The Red Sox still boast a strong left side of the infield with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.309, 33 HR, 117 RBI) and third baseman Rafael Devers (.311, 32 HR, 115 RBI).

Slugger J.D. Martinez opted in for at least the 2020 season. Over the past two years, he has 79 homers, 70 doubles and 235 RBIs in 296 games. Ace Chris Sale, who underwent an elbow procedure last August, has a clean bill of health and could return to the form that saw him go 46-22 from 2016 to 2018.

How to make MLB picks on 2020 win totals

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 baseball win totals? What is the model's stunning forecast for Houston? And how many wins will every single MLB team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from an uncanny computer model that crushed its MLB win total picks last year.