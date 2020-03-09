2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 82.5 for San Diego Padres

With the MLB season quickly approaching, the Atlanta Braves are looking to complete a feat they haven't accomplished in 15 years: win a third straight National League East title. Atlanta wrapped up a string of 11 consecutive division crowns in 2005, which also marked its third straight season with at least 90 victories. Should you back the over or under for the Braves with your picks on 2020 MLB win totals?

The Braves improved their chances of another season with 90-plus victories and an NL East title with the offseason additions of catcher Travis d'Arnaud, oufielder Marcell Ozuna and lefthanded reliever Will Smith, and bookmakers have set the over-under on Atlanta's regular-season wins at 90.5. Now, bettors everywhere are evaluating how to approach Atlanta with their MLB picks on season-long win totals. Before you make any MLB futures wagers or enter any 2020 MLB predictions, you need to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine just locked in.

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off so you can make the best MLB picks possible.

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers made a huge mistake when releasing 82.5 wins for San Diego. The model strongly recommends going under since it has the Padres winning 72.8 games.

San Diego has finished under .500 the last nine years, and its 70 victories in 2019 marked the third time in four seasons it failed to get over that number. The Padres struggled mightily at the plate last campaign, finishing last in the NL in batting average (.238) and hits (1,281) while placing in the middle of the pack in a plethora of other categories, including runs, RBI and OPS.

Manny Machado did not make a strong first impression after being signed to a 10-year, $300 million contract last February, as he posted his lowest home-run (32) and RBI (85) totals over the last five seasons and the worst batting average (.256) of his career. A full campaign from phenom Fernando Tatis Jr., who missed the last 1.5 months of 2019 with a back injury, and the addition of Jurickson Profar, who hit 20 homers the last two years, will help the Padres' offense, but not enough for the team to make much of an improvement in the win column.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

