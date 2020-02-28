2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 85.5 for Reds

The Washington Nationals started slow last season, but put together a strong run that culminated in the first World Series championship in franchise history. However, Washington's chances of becoming the first team to repeat in 20 years took a hit over the winter as Anthony Rendon, who led the major leagues with 126 RBIs last season, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. How will the move affect 2020 MLB win totals for both teams?

The Nationals won 93 games in 2019, marking the third time in four years they reached that mark. They qualified for the postseason each of those five seasons, but may be hard-pressed to do so this time around as bookmakers set the over-under on the Nationals' regular-season wins at just 88.5. So which teams should you target with your 2020 MLB picks on season-long win totals? Before you make any MLB futures wagers or enter any 2020 MLB predictions, you need to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine just locked in.

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off so you can make the best MLB picks possible.

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers made a huge mistake when releasing 85.5 wins for Cincinnati. The model strongly recommends going under since it has the Reds winning only 75.8 games.

Cincinnati has not come anywhere near 85 victories since 2013, when it posted 90 to earn a wild-card spot in the National League. The club has finished under .500 every season since, maxing out at 76 wins in 2014. The Reds' offense was a problem last year, as the team finished 24th in runs (701) and RBIs (679) while ranking 14th with 227 home runs.

They attempted to address their issues during the offseason, signing power hitters Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos while bringing in outfielder Shogo Akiyama from Japan. Moustakas belted 35 home runs for Milwaukee last season, while Castellanos set a career-high with 27 while splitting the year between Detroit and the Chicago Cubs. However, Joey Votto (.261, 15 HR, 47 RBI) is on the downside of his career and Luis Castillo, who finished fifth in the NL last year in wins (15) and ninth in strikeouts (226), will need to prove that performance was not a fluke.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

