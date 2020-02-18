2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 85.5 for Philadelphia Phillies

The 2020 MLB season begins on March 26 with all 30 teams in action. Judging by Vegas forecasts, the race for the World Series crown could come down to the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. Bookmakers peg the Yankees and Dodgers at a whopping 101.5 wins apiece, with the scandal-tainted Astros next at 94.5 wins. New York signed ace Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal, while L.A. landed 2018 MVP Mookie Betts and former Cy Young award winner David Price from the Red Sox. But should you attack their 2020 MLB win totals?

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers erred when releasing 85.5 wins for the Phillies. The model strongly recommends going under since it has Philly winning only 75.9 games.

After finishing 81-81, the Phillies replaced manager Gabe Kapler with Joe Girardi and expect bigger things. The lineup looks stout, even with outfielder Andrew McCutchen coming off a torn ACL. But beyond Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, the starting rotation is filled with question marks.

Jake Arrieta, 33, posted a 4.64 ERA last year and is trying to bounce back from elbow surgery. Vince Velasquez (4.91 ERA) served up 26 homers in just 117.1 innings. Moreover, reliever David Robertson won't be ready until midseason after missing most of last year following Tommy John surgery.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

