2020 National League Championship odds, MLB picks, predictions: Model fading Braves

Already the fashionable choice to represent the National League in the 2020 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers strengthened their chances when they completed a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox in February. The addition of former American League MVP Mookie Betts made the Dodgers (+110) overwhelming favorites to win the NL, according to the latest 2020 MLB odds from William Hill.

The teams considered to have the best chance at giving Los Angeles a run for the NL Championship all hail from the NL East, as the Atlanta Braves (+850), New York Mets (+850) and defending world champion Washington Nationals (+900) are the top 2020 MLB contenders, according to Vegas. Before making any 2020 National League picks, be sure to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated MLB money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the upcoming season and released its MLB picks to win the National League pennant in 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.

The model's top 2020 National League Championship predictions

The model says the Braves are dramatically overvalued in the latest 2002 NL Championship odds, as they win the pennant in only 8.9 percent of simulations.

Atlanta finished third in the NL in runs (855) last season and still has a dangerous lineup that includes Freddie Freeman, who recorded 38 homers and 121 RBIs in 2019, and Ronald Acuna Jr., who followed his NL Rookie of the Year season by belting 41 shots and driving in 101 runs.

However, the Braves lost a key member of their offense over the winter, as former American League MVP Josh Donaldson signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Minnesota Twins. The 34-year-old third baseman rebounded from an injury-plagued season to register 37 home runs and 94 RBIs last year en route to being named NL Comeback Player of the Year.

Atlanta also saw two members of its 2019 starting rotation depart as free agents, with Dallas Keuchel joining the Chicago White Sox and Julio Teheran signing with the Los Angeles Angels. The Braves are hoping former World Series MVP Cole Hamels and 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez might be able to fill the voids, but the former arrived at training camp with a shoulder injury, while the latter has had trouble staying healthy over the last four years.

How to make 2020 National League Championship picks

The model has found far better values, including one that's a major long shot. You can only get these picks, as well as the exact percentage of the time every team wins the NL, at SportsLine.

So who wins the NL Championship 2020? And what long shot could stun the baseball world? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams to jump on to win the National League pennant, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 to $100 bettors last season, and find out.

2020 National League Championship odds (via William Hill)

Los Angeles Dodgers +110

Atlanta Braves +850

New York Mets +850

Washington Nationals +900

Cincinnati Reds +1000

Chicago Cubs +1000

St. Louis Cardinals +1400

Philadelphia Phillies +1700

Milwaukee Brewers +2200

San Diego Padres +2500

Arizona Diamondbacks +2500

San Francisco Giants +7500

Colorado Rockies +15000

Pittsburgh Pirates +20000

Miami Marlins +35000