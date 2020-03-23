2020 National League Championship odds, MLB picks, predictions: Model fading Mets

Despite the uncertainty of when the MLB season will begin due to the coronavirus pandemic, bettors can still lock in MLB futures picks on which teams win their respective league championship. The Los Angeles Dodgers (+110) are the early favorites to win the NL, according to the latest 2020 MLB odds from William Hill.

The Atlanta Braves (+850), New York Mets (+850) and defending champion Washington Nationals (+900) are among the other top NL pennant contenders. Before making any 2020 National League Championship picks, be sure to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated MLB money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.



Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the upcoming season and released its MLB picks to win the National League pennant in 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.

The model's top 2020 National League Championship predictions

The model says the Mets are dramatically overvalued in the latest NL championship odds, as they win the pennant in only 4.5 percent of simulations.

New York has one of the best pitchers in baseball in Jacob deGrom, who has won the NL Cy Young Award the last two seasons, and a budding star in first baseman Pete Alonso, who led the majors with 53 home runs in 2019 and captured NL Rookie of the Year honors.

But the team also has a plethora of question marks, beginning with a manager (Luis Rojas) who has no major-league experience in the role. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is 34 years old and has appeared in only 38 games over the last two years due to injuries, missing the entire 2019 campaign, while 37-year-old second baseman Robinson Cano is coming off a year in which he recorded only 39 RBIs in 107 games.

Closer Edwin Diaz notched just 26 saves while blowing seven opportunities in his first campaign with the Mets after leading the majors with 57 while with Seattle in 2018 and fellow reliever Dellin Betances joins the bullpen following a season in which he made one appearance for the New York Yankees thanks to shoulder and Achilles injuries.

2020 National League Championship odds (via William Hill)

Los Angeles Dodgers +110

Atlanta Braves +850

New York Mets +850

Washington Nationals +900

Cincinnati Reds +1000

Chicago Cubs +1000

St. Louis Cardinals +1400

Philadelphia Phillies +1700

Milwaukee Brewers +2200

San Diego Padres +2500

Arizona Diamondbacks +2500

San Francisco Giants +7500

Colorado Rockies +15000

Pittsburgh Pirates +20000

Miami Marlins +35000

