2020 New Year's resolutions for all 30 MLB teams: Keeping stars, ending droughts and more

Get to .500. All-time, I mean. They did win 85, 82, and 93 games in the last three seasons, after all. The Diamondbacks will go into 2020 with a 1,763-1,801 (.495) franchise record, so the break-even mark is within reach. All the D-Backs need to do is go 100-62 in 2020. Win 100 games and the franchise record is 1,863 wins and 1,863 losses. Going from 85 wins in 2019 to 100 wins in 2020 won't be easy, but it's not impossible either. It was only three years ago that Arizona went from 69 wins one year to 93 the next. With Madison Bumgarner signed and full seasons of Zac Gallen and Luke Weaver to come, getting the franchise record to .500 is an attainable goal. As an added bonus, it would all but guarantee a postseason berth as well.

Win a postseason series. The Braves have won back-to-back NL East titles and they should be among the most improved teams in baseball this coming season given their busy offseason. That said, the Braves have not won a postseason series since 2001. 2001! Their last postseason series win was a three-game sweep over the Astros in the 2001 NLDS. And it's not like Atlanta has rarely been to the postseason since then. Their nine postseason trips since 2001 have resulted in eight NLDS defeats and one Wild Card Game loss. Get over the hump this year, Braves.

Don't set any more home run records. The bad kind, I mean. The Orioles are going to be very bad this coming season, we all know that, but the least they can do for the fan base is not be record-breakingly awful. Baltimore allowed 305 home runs in 2019, far and away the most in baseball history -- no other team has ever allowed more than 270 homers -- so at least the bar has been set high. The O's don't have to improve that much to avoid setting a new record. A modest goal for 2020: don't lead MLB in home runs allowed.

Don't trade Mookie. Let's take it one step further: sign Mookie Betts long-term. He turned only 27 in October, he is on the very short list of the game's best players, and he's extremely marketable. Betts will become a free agent following the 2020 season and I assume his contract floor is 10 years and $300 million. He'll have a legitimate shot at $400 million with a typical Mookie season this year. The Red Sox can afford it. Ultra-successful big market clubs should not be letting their homegrown superstars leave as free agents so they can adhere to a salary cap that doesn't exist.

Stop crying poor. I mean seriously. The Cubs enjoyed an enormous financial windfall following their 2016 World Series win, Wrigley Field is packed every game, and the club is launching a new television network is 2020. Why then are they behaving like they're tapped out financially? Cot's Baseball Contracts has the team's 2020 luxury tax payroll at $210 million, down from $240 million in 2019. What gives? If money is so tight, then the next logical question is what's wrong with the team's business model that they're short on cash so soon after a historic World Series title? The money is there. Resolve to stop acting like it isn't.

Don't manipulate Madrigal's and Robert's service time. No team has improved as much as the White Sox this offseason. They've made upgrades at catcher (Yasmani Grandal), right field (Nomar Mazara), designated hitter (Edwin Encarnacion), and in the rotation (Dallas Keuchel). Second base and center field remain glaring holes, however, and it just so happens the team's top closest-to-MLB prospects are a second baseman (Nick Madrigal) and a center fielder (Luis Robert). Those two should be on the Opening Day roster. Chicago is on the postseason bubble and every win is paramount. Keeping Madrigal and Robert down for service time reasons equals prioritizing 2026 payroll over 2020 contention. Don't do it. Put them on the Opening Day roster and improve your chances to win while Grandal, Keuchel, et al are in their primes.

Go for the ejections record. In his first year at the helm Reds manager David Bell set a new franchise record with eight ejections. He slowed his pace significantly in the second half -- Bell was ejected seven times in the first 96 games -- but that's still an impressive total, especially since there's so little to argue these days. Instant replay took much of the arguing out of baseball. The single-season record is 13 ejections by John McGraw of the New York Giants in 1905. If Bell puts his mind to it, he can break McGraw's record in 2020. I believe in him.

Don't trade Lindor. Similar to the Red Sox and Betts, the Indians should try to sign Francisco Lindor long-term, but they do not have Boston's financial might. That's why Lindor has been mentioned in trade rumors this winter. He is two years away from free agency though, not one, and even after trading Corey Kluber, the Indians are good enough to contend for a postseason spot in 2020. They won 93 games in 2019 while Kluber was hurt and ineffective, remember. Lindor is a brilliant all-around player and he's more lovable than Baby Yoda. Keep him, Cleveland, and take one last shot at a title in 2020. Then figure out his future after the season.

Turn Desmond into a two-way player. What else can they do with him at this point? Ian Desmond has been a comfortably below-average hitter in his three seasons with the Rockies (82 OPS+) and they still owe him $25 million through 2021. He has enough pop and defensive versatility to hold down the new 26th roster spot, and Colorado could increase his usefulness by putting him on the mound. Desmond has always had a very strong arm -- he hit 93 mph during a pitching appearance in 2019 -- and maybe they can teach him to spin a decent enough breaking ball. The Rockies have used a position player on the mound only twice in the last five years (Desmond and Mark Reynolds, both in 2019), the fewest in baseball, which feels impossible. Desmond as a two-way bench bat/mop-up reliever is worth considering.

Trade Merrifield. Yeah, I said it. Whit Merrifield is an excellent player, there's no doubt about it, but the Royals are not going to contend anytime soon, and Merrifield will turn 31 in a little more than three weeks. His peak does not align with the club's window. Merrifield's defense and baserunning, two skills that typically do not age well, both slipped in 2019, so it's possible he's had his best seasons already. He's on a bargain contract -- Merrifield is owed no more than $33.2 million through 2023 -- and it's hard to see him being a key contributor to the next contending Royals team. Kansas City could get a big prospect haul for Merrifield and they should stop kicking the can down the road. Now's the time to cash him in as a trade chip.

Get Trout back to the postseason. Give them credit, the Angels have been busy this winter. They signed Anthony Rendon and added Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran, so at least they're trying. It is a damn shame Mike Trout, the best player of his generation and already an inner-circle Hall of Famer, has played only three postseason games in his career, all losses in the 2014 ALDS. It's a shame for the Angels, it's a shame for Trout, and it's a shame for baseball at large. Fans should get to see Trout in October each year. The Halos still need more pitching, plus a catcher wouldn't hurt either, and even then it still feels like they'll need some things to break right to reach the postseason. I hope they make it. I want to see Trout on the game's biggest stage.

Stop treating Kershaw like a generational ace. The Dodgers have already started doing this to some degree -- Clayton Kershaw did not start Game 1 of the 2018 or 2019 NLDS -- yet there are still those moments, like manager Dave Roberts summoning the future Hall of Fame lefty from the bullpen to face Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto in Game 5 of the 2019 NLDS. That didn't work out so well. Kershaw remains very good -- he threw 178 1/3 innings with a 3.03 ERA in 2019 -- but he is no longer at the top of his game. No more starts on short rest in October, no more token relief appearances, nothing like that. It's time to use him as an every fifth day starter. Less is more at this point of Kershaw's career.

Sign Anderson long-term. In a surprising turn of events, the Marlins have taken steps toward respectability this offseason. They traded for Jonathan Villar, claimed Jesus Aguilar on waivers, and signed Corey Dickerson. The club's depth chart is sneaky good. It's not great, but you can understand why each player has a lineup spot. That qualifies as an improvement. Anyway, if the Marlins want to show people they're serious about turning things around, they should lock up Brian Anderson. The third baseman/right fielder has been Miami's best player the last two years and he is a bonafide 3-WAR player who is only 26 and getting better. Signing him makes baseball sense and would also send a good message to the fan base.

Play like it's September all year. Over the last two seasons the Brewers are 40-14 (.741) in September and 145-126 (.535) in all other months. They had to win 23 of their final 30 games, including a Game 163 tiebreaker, to clinch the NL Central title in 2018, and in 2019 they had to win 18 of their final 23 games just to reach the postseason. Knowing how to win in crunch time down the stretch is a great trait. The Brewers could make life a little easier on themselves with more success from April through August though.

Crack the Buxton code. By that I mean figure out how to keep him healthy and productive, two things he has rarely been at the same time in his career. Byron Buxton turned only 26 a few weeks ago and he was a 3-WAR player in only 87 games in 2019, but he also missed time with wrist and shoulder injuries, and a concussion. He's played 255 big-league games the last three years and been worth 8 WAR, which is elite production. But it's 255 games in three seasons. I am very curious to see what a full, healthy season of Buxton looks like, and I reckon the Twins and their fans do too.

Free Dom Smith. Usually when we say a team should "free" a young player, we mean call him up or simply play him more. In this case, I mean the Mets should trade Dominic Smith. He is capital-B Blocked at first base by Pete Alonso and, while he has tried valiantly, Smith is no outfielder. The best thing for all parties is a trade. Smith gets a fresh start with a new team at his natural position and the Mets cash in a valuable trade chip before the potential returns diminish, and improve their roster elsewhere. Hard to see how Smith's trade value can realistically increase at this point. Now's the time to move him.

Don't stop at Cole. The Yankees signed Gerrit Cole to the largest pitching contract in history a few weeks ago and that's pretty much all they've done this winter. They did re-sign Brett Gardner, something that felt fait accompli all year, but Cole has been the only outside addition. Meanwhile, the Yankees have lost Dellin Betances, Edwin Encarnacion, Didi Gregorius, and Austin Romine to free agency. They still have room for another outfielder to share left field and DH duty with Giancarlo Stanton, another bullpen arm, and maybe even a new fifth starter. In a weird way, signing Cole and doing nothing else would almost be a letdown. The Yankees have room to improve and should seek out more upgrades.

Turn Luzardo loose. Top pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo was dominant out of the bullpen as a September call-up, allowing two runs and striking out 20 in 15 innings (postseason included), and I imagine the Athletics are tempted at least a little bit to leave him in a relief role. Don't do it. Luzardo can be an impact starter and I mean in 2020, not at some undetermined point in the future. The A's will have to manage his workload -- injuries limited Luzardo to 58 innings in 2019 -- but man is the kid good. When you have a Ferrari, you don't keep it in the garage, and Luzardo is a Ferrari. There's a clear path to a 2020 rotation spot and he'd be an instant Rookie of the Year candidate

Get Harper his best bud. Well, I don't know whether they're truly best buds, but Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant have known each other a long time after growing up together in Las Vegas. The Cubs are trying to cut payroll and are open to trading Bryant for some reason, and gosh, he sure would slot into the Phillies lineup nicely. Bryant at third, Jean Segura at second, Scott Kingery in the outfield. Beautiful. The Phillies are in it to win it right now, and as promising as he is, starting a Bryant trade package with third base prospect Alec Bohm is a no-brainer.

Don't wait to trade Marte. The Pirates got the fresh start they desperately needed this offseason. New manager (Derek Shelton), new general manager (Ben Cherington), new team president (Travis Williams). The overhaul was a long time coming. Cherington's first significant act with the Pirates will almost certainly be trading Starling Marte. Marte turned 31 in October and is under contractual control through 2021, and it's unlikely Pittsburgh will contend before his deal is up. The free-agent center field market is very thin, and the longer the Pirates wait to trade Marte, the less they can expect in return (and the more risk they assume). Cashing him in as a trade chip before spring training is an obvious move.

Go with the best player at third base. And it is entirely possible that player is Tommy Edman, not Matt Carpenter. Give the Cardinals a truth serum and I think they'd tell you they regret signing Carpenter to a two-year, $39 million extension this past April. He battled injuries and ineffectiveness in 2019 and was, at times, benched in favor of Edman. St. Louis could put Edman in the outfield and Carpenter at third base, but that is a poor defensive alignment, and it keeps Tyler O'Neill glued to the bench. Edman at third and Carpenter on the bench may very well give the Cardinals the best chance to win, and, if it does, that's the way they should go, no matter how much they're paying Carpenter.

Make meaningful progress. Going from 66 wins in 2018 to 70 wins in 2019 does not qualify as meaningful. By meaningful, I mean get over .500 at the very least, and preferably stay in the postseason race deep into September. That's a reasonable goal, right? Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack each have a full big-league season under their belt. Manny Machado should be more comfortable in Year 2 with the Padres. Garrett Richards and Dinelson Lamet are back from Tommy John surgery. Trent Grisham and Tommy Pham have come over in offseason trades. And they have arguably the best farm system in baseball. It's time to take a step forward. A big one. Otherwise heads will roll.

Be patient with White. "End MLB's longest postseason drought" is too big a reach here (sorry, Mariners fans), so instead we'll focus on Evan White, Seattle's newly wealthy first base prospect. The Mariners signed White, who played the entire 2019 season in Double-A, to a historic six-year extension earlier this offseason

Drop the two-city fantasy. Six months after it was first announced Rays playing home games in Tampa and Montreal in the future for some reason. "I'm more excited about the plan now than I was a month ago. I'm more excited than I was a month before that, and I'm more excited than when we made the announcement in June," owner Stuart Sternberg told MLB.com two weeks ago. No. Just, no. The Rays have been unable to move forward with new ballpark plans in Florida. Now we're supposed to believe they can make it work in two markets that have been less than enthusiastic about baseball? Come on. The franchise is locked into their Tropicana Field lease through 2027. That gives them eight years to drop this *gestures toward two-city plan* and find a real solution. This ain't it.

Have a better opening at Globe Life Field than their last ballpark. The Rangers are moving into a new stadium, Globe Life Field

Remember Vlad Jr. is only 21. Expectations were sky high going into 2019 and Blue Jays wunderkind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. mostly disappointed. He hit .272/.339/.433 with 15 homers in 123 games. Vlad Jr. was billed as an instant MVP candidate and instead, well, he had his ups and downs like most 20-year-olds. Guerrero's strikeout (17.7 percent) and walk (8.9 percent) rates show advanced knowledge of the strike zone, and his 29 batted balls at 110 mph or better (14th most in baseball) tell us the kid is crazy strong. Not everyone hits the ground running like Mike Trout or Ronald Acuna. Sometimes there are growing pains, and with Vlad Jr., it's important to remember he's still so young. Greatness is coming.