Vanderbilt reached the final in three of the last six College World Series, winning the title on two occasions. The Commodores defeated Michigan in 2019 but were unable to defend the championship last year, as the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vanderbilt (48-16) has reached the final again this season and begins its quest for back-to-back crowns when it takes on Mississippi State (48-17) on Monday in Game 1 of the 2021 College World Series final.

The Commodores failed in their first attempt at winning consecutive titles, losing to Virginia in 2015 after beating the Cavaliers the previous year. First pitch at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt is the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) on the money line in the latest 2021 College World Series odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored in Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Game 1 is 7.5. Before making any Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State picks, you need to see what SportsLine baseball insider Matt Snyder is saying.

A former player for Indiana University and a member of the BBWAA, Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011.

He went 26-18 in the 2020 MLB Playoffs, including 8-4 on World Series bets.

Now, Snyder has dialed in on Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State in the CWS 2021 final. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the CWS betting lines and trends for Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State money line: Vanderbilt -190, Mississippi State +160

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State run-line: Vanderbilt -1.5

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State over-under: 7.5 runs

VAN: 1B Dominic Keegan has hit safely in all four of the Commodores' CWS games

MSU: All three of the Bulldogs' victories have been by one run



Why you should back Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt hasn't announced its official Game 1 starter, but the Commodores are expected to send one of their two star pitchers to the hill. It very well could be Jack Leiter, who was dominant despite taking the loss against NC State last Monday. The son of former major-league left-hander Al Leiter threw a complete game, giving up just one run and four hits in eight frames while setting the school record for most strikeouts in a CWS game with 15. The 21-year-old righty has registered 183 strikeouts this year, leaving him 11 shy of matching Vanderbilt's single-season mark set in 2007 by David Price.

Kumar Rocker is another option and he already has proven he's capable of coming up big in pressure situations, winning both of his starts in the 2019 College World Series en route to being named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. The 21-year-old was less than stellar against Arizona in Vanderbilt's opening game this year but bounced back to limit North Carolina State to one run and five hits while recording 11 strikeouts over six innings in a victory on Friday.

Why you should back Mississippi State

The Bulldogs suffered an 8-5 loss to Texas on Friday and were in danger of being eliminated the following day as they were trailing the Longhorns by two runs in the fifth inning. They would not be denied, however, rallying to forge a tie before posting a walk-off victory.

Mississippi State has a strong 1-2 punch at the top of its lineup in Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen, who both went 2-for-4 on Saturday. The top two in hits for the Bulldogs in the College World Series, respectively, Jordan has gone 6-for-17 thus far in Omaha, while Allen is 5-for-17 and has driven in four runs. A senior outfielder, Allen is tied for second on Mississippi State's all-time list with seven career CWS RBI.

