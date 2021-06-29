No team has won back-to-back college baseball national championships since South Carolina, which accomplished the feat in 2010 and 2011. Vanderbilt was denied the opportunity to repeat when last year's tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Commodores (49-16), who also captured the crown in 2014, can lock down their second-straight title when they meet Mississippi State (48-18) on Tuesday in Game 2 of the 2021 College World Series final.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State moneyline: Vanderbilt -125, Mississippi State +105

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State run line: Vanderbilt -1.5 (+130)

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State over-under: 9 runs

VAN: The Commodores are one victory away from their seventh 50-win season

MSU: 3B Kamren James has reached safely in 12 consecutive games



Why you should back Vanderbilt

The Commodores didn't get off to the start they wanted in Game 1 as Leiter served up a solo home run in the top of the first inning. But they immediately stepped up for the sophomore right-hander, staging a seven-run rally in the bottom half to take command of the contest. Vanderbilt tied the game without the benefit of a hit as four of its first five batters reached against Mississippi State starter Christian MacLeod, who issued two walks and plunked a pair of hitters.

C.J. Rodriguez delivered a two-run single and Isaiah Thomas added an RBI double before Jayson Gonzalez capped the outburst with a three-run blast. It was the second homer of the tournament for the senior third baseman, who also went deep during a 3-for-5 performance in Vanderbilt's opener against Arizona. Carter Young plated a run with a seventh-inning single, his first hit and RBI since belting a two-run homer versus the Wildcats.

Why you should back Mississippi State

Recent history is on the Bulldogs' side, as four of the last five national champions have bounced back from a loss in the opener. They received a strong effort from their bullpen on Monday, with five relievers combining to allow only two runs and three hits over 7 ⅓ innings. Meanwhile, Logan Tanner continues to swing a hot bat for Mississippi State after getting off to a slow start in the College World Series.

The sophomore catcher was hitless in seven at-bats over his first two games of the tournament but has gone 5-for-11 in his last three contests, recording two of the Bulldogs' five hits on Monday and driving in a run. Tanner has recorded an RBI in three consecutive games while James' homer in the series opener made him the only member of the team to reach safely in each postseason contest. Tanner Allen is 5-for-20 with a homer and four RBIs in the tournament and leads Mississippi State with a .381 batting average.

