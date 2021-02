Who's ready to play the long game?

Our latest Dynasty start-up mock, this one for the Head-to-Head points format, saw nobody sell out completely for prospects, forfeiting his or her chance of competing in 2021. As such, the first couple rounds weren't wildly different from what you'd see in a re-draft league.

Starting pitchers did slide a bit, which isn't unexpected given that their careers are more often derailed by injuries. It doesn't help that some of the most high-end starting pitchers (Yu Darvish, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, to name a few) are on the older side.

Younger players like Luis Robert, Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker and Vladimir Guerrero found their way into the second round, taking the place of some of those older pitchers, but they're all still expected to contribute big in 2021. It's an investment in the future that doesn't compromise the present, which is how the early rounds should go in a Dynasty league. Rare is the Dynasty start-up, though, in which the top overall prospect, Wander Franco, makes it to Round 3.

In this league, every team was required to draft five prospects, but some drafted far more. Dylan Vaughan Skorish of Razzball sold out hardest for the long-term, not only drafting 12 prospects, but also paying up for semi-proven sophomores like Robert, Jesus Luzardo (Round 3), Sixto Sanchez (Round 4) and Alec Bohm (Round 7). I feel like he left some value on the table in doing so, but I admire a man who sticks with an approach.

My approach was the same as it usually is in these Dynasty start-up mocks. I draft a bunch of proven 20-somethings to give me a stable nucleus that's going to compete from Day 1, and then I target whatever high-impact players fall, both on the prospect side and the old-guy side.

Lineups in this format are small, so the "impact" threshold is higher. The hitting prospects I targeted (Adley Rutschman in Round 9, Austin Martin in Round 10 and Nick Gonzales in Round 21) have the sort of plate discipline that will hopefully put them over that threshold. Meanwhile, an elite starting rotation is almost too easy to pass up given all the 30-somethings that slide to the middle rounds. I made sure to take advantage with Kenta Maeda in Round 8 and Carlos Carrasco in Round 12.

