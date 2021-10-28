Rawlings Sports took advantage of Thursday being a World Series travel day by announcing the finalists for the 2021 Gold Glove Awards.

As has been the case in recent years, three players at each position in both leagues were announced as nominees for the award. Rawlings tends to announce the winners in early November, meaning the hopefuls won't have to wait long to learn their fate.

Here's a look at who made the cut, beginning with the American League slate:

And here's the National League:

As noted above, Rawlings usually announces the winners in November. Tune back in then to find out who will be taking home the hardware.