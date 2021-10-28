Rawlings Sports took advantage of Thursday being a World Series travel day by announcing the finalists for the 2021 Gold Glove Awards.
As has been the case in recent years, three players at each position in both leagues were announced as nominees for the award. Rawlings tends to announce the winners in early November, meaning the hopefuls won't have to wait long to learn their fate.
Here's a look at who made the cut, beginning with the American League slate:
- Pitcher: José Berríos (Twins), Zack Greinke (Astros), Dallas Keuchel (White Sox)
- Catcher: Martin Maldonado (Astros), Sean Murphy (Athletics), Salvador Perez (Royals)
- First base: Yuli Gurriel (Astros), Matt Olson (Athletics), Jared Walsh (Angels)
- Second base: David Fletcher (Angels), Whit Merrifield (Royals), Marcus Semien (Blue Jays)
- Third base: Matt Chapman (Athletics), José Ramírez (Guardians), Joey Wendle (Rays)
- Shortstop: Carlos Correa (Astros), J.P. Crawford (Mariners), Andrelton Simmons (Twins)
- Left field: Randy Arozarena (Rays), Andrew Benintendi (Royals), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Blue Jays)
- Center field: Kevin Kiermaier (Rays), Myles Straw (Guardians), Michael A. Taylor (Royals)
- Right field: Hunter Renfroe (Red Sox), Kyle Tucker (Astros), Joey Gallo (Yankees)
And here's the National League:
- Pitcher: Zach Davies (Cubs), Max Fried (Braves), Zack Wheeler (Phillies)
- Catcher: Yadier Molina (Cardinals), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), Jacob Stallings (Pirates)
- First base: Freddie Freeman (Braves), Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), Max Muncy (Dodgers)
- Second base: Ozzie Albies (Braves), Tommy Edman (Cardinals), Kolten Wong (Brewers)
- Third base: Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Manny Machado )Padres), Ryan McMahon (Rockies)
- Shortstop: Brandon Crawford (Giants), Francisco Lindor (Mets), Kevin Newman (Pirates)
- Left field: Tyler O'Neill (Cardinals), David Peralta (Diamondbacks), AJ Pollock (Dodgers)
- Center field: Harrison Bader (Cardinals), Bryan Reynolds (Pirates), Jackie Bradley Jr. (Brewers)
- Right field: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Mike Yastrzemski (Giants), Adam Duval (Braves)
As noted above, Rawlings usually announces the winners in November. Tune back in then to find out who will be taking home the hardware.