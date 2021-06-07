On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the group of celebrities that will be participating in the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game next month. The game is scheduled to take place on July 11 at Coors Field ahead of the 2021 Midsummer Classic.

Rapper Quavo and pop star JoJo Siwa highlight the star-studded group that will taking their talents to the diamond. Former MLB players like CC Sabathia, Hunter Pence and Rockies legend Larry Walker will also play. It's not just baseball players, either. DK Metcalf of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and Derrick White of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs will participate.

Here are all of the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game participants:

Quavo (rapper)

JoJo Siwa (pop star and dancer)

Steve Aoki (Grammy-nominated DJ and producer)

Ross Butler (actor)

Noah Beck (social media star)

Charles Melton (actor)

Residente (rapper, writer, filmmaker, and activist)

Blake Gray (social media star)

The Miz (WWE star)

Kane Brown (country music star)

Karamo (television host)

DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks wide receiver)

J.I.D (musician)

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs guard)

CC Sabathia (former New York Yankees pitcher)

Jennie Finch (former softball pitcher)

Hunter Pence (former San Francisco Giants outfielder)

Larry Walker (former Colorado Rockies outfielder)

Vinny Castilla (former Colorado Rockies third baseman)

On July 11, some of baseball's top prospects will play in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games. Following the prospect showcase, the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will take place.

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will feature former Colorado Rockies star third baseman Vinny Castilla and former reliever LaTroy Hawkins serving as the managers for the teams.