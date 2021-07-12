The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday at Denver's Coors Field. The starters for the contest were revealed in late June after fan voting, and the complete AL and NL rosters have been known for more than a week. But, on Monday, we will learn exactly how the starting lineups and batting orders will look for the 90th Midsummer Classic.

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic. He will also bat leadoff, Tyler Kepner of the New York Times adds. Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the National League.

Ohtani, voted as the AL's starting DH and also picked as a pitcher, made history as the first player in MLB history to make an All-Star team as both a hitter and pitcher.

Ohtani's All-Star appearances on the mound and at the plate will come just 24 hours after his participation in the 2021 Home Run Derby. Ohtani, 27, is slashing .279/.364/.698 with a league-best 33 home runs to go along with 70 RBI, 65 runs scored, 12 steals. His pitching stats include a 3.49 ERA (132 ERA+) with 87 strikeouts in 13 games started (67 IP). CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently broke down how Ohtani became one of the league's elite power hitters.

CBS Sports will have the full lineups once they're announced.