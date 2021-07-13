While the National League has had the upper hand in the World Series of late, winning seven of the last 11 championships, the American League has completely dominated the MLB All-Star Game for more than two decades. Since 1997, the AL has gone 19-3-1 in the Midsummer Classic, capturing each of the last seven contests. The American League looks to extend the streak when it takes on the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday. Five of the AL's last six victories have been by fewer than three runs, including a 4-3 triumph at Cleveland in the most recent game in 2019.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The National League is listed as the -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the American League is the +101 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 11 in the latest 2021 MLB All-Star Game odds.

National League vs. American League spread: NL -1.5 (+150)

National League vs. American League over-under: 11 runs

National League vs. American League money line: NL -111, AL +101

NL: The National League has lost five straight All-Star Games held in NL ballparks

AL: The American League has outscored the National League 373-370 in All-Star Games

Why you should back the National League



Even though the pitchers with the two lowest ERAs in the major leagues won't be participating, NL manager Dave Roberts still has an excellent staff at his disposal. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom (1.08 ERA) has elected to rest at home and Kevin Gausman (1.73) started for San Francisco on Sunday, but the NL roster possesses six other hurlers with ERAs under 3.00. Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler tops that group at 2.26 and Miami rookie Trevor Rogers isn't far behind at 2.31.

Also a member of the pitching staff is Washington's Max Scherzer, who has a 2.66 mark and is fifth in the NL with 134 strikeouts. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer is appearing in his eighth straight MLB All-Star Game and will be starting the Midsummer Classic for the fourth time. The 36-year-old, who was credited with the win in 2014 while with Detroit, will become the sixth pitcher in history to make at least four All-Star starts.

Why you should back the American League

The AL has a history-making player on its roster in Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. The 27-year-old native of Japan became the first player to be named an All-Star as both a hitter and pitcher, and he will be the first to start in both capacities as he was voted the starting designated hitter by fans and selected to start on the mound by AL manager Kevin Cash. Ohtani leads the major leagues with 33 home runs and ranks third with 70 RBIs while going 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 67 innings.

Another dynamic player for the AL is Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will start at first base. The 22-year-old, whose father was a nine-time All-Star and is a member of the Hall of Fame, tops the majors with 73 RBIs and is tied for second with 28 home runs. One of three Blue Jays in the AL's starting lineup, Guerrero belted 24 homers in 183 games over the first two seasons of his career.

