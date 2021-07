Major League Baseball announced a slew of All-Star Game replacements on Saturday, with 10 players in total joining the rosters ahead of Tuesday's game.

In the American League, the honors went to shortstop Tim Anderson (Chicago White Sox), right-hander Chris Bassitt (Oakland Athletics), second baseman Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals), and utility infielder Joey Wendle (Tampa Bay Rays).

Anderson and Merrifield were voted in by the players, as they replaced Houston Astros infielders Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, both of whom had withdrawn from the Midsummer Classic.

As for the National League, the new names include right-handers Walker Buehler (Los Angeles Dodgers), Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers), Max Scherzer (Washington Nationals), and Taijuan Walker (New York Mets), as well as catcher Yadier Molina (St. Louis Cardinals) and third baseman Justin Turner (Dodgers).

As with Anderson and Merrifield, Molina earned the designation by way of the Player Ballot. He's replacing San Francisco Giants backstop Buster Posey. (J.T. Realmuto, of the Philadelphia Phillies, will start in Posey's place.)

MLB deemed that the following players will be inactive for the All-Star Game:

With Altuve, Correa, Brantley, and Pressly all out for one reason or another, the Astros will not have a representative play in the game.

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 13 and will be hosted at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 12. This will be the first of either event in two years, as the 2020 editions were canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.