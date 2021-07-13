The 2021 All-Star celebration in Denver began with Sunday's Futures Game, and the Home Run Derby followed on Monday. That brings us to Tuesday's main event -- the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. This year's All-Star Game is the 91st edition of the Midsummer Classic. It's also the first All-Star Game since 2019. The 2020 edition, which was slated to take place in Dodger Stadium, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American League comes into this year's edition having won seven All-Star Games in a row. Overall, the AL leads the all-time series 45-43-2.

Here's viewing info for the 2021 All-Star Game:

2021 MLB All-Star Game

Where: Coors Field; Denver | When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Odds: AL +101; NL -111; O/U: 10.5 runs (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dave Roberts of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will manage the National League, and Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays will manage the American League squad. Roberts will be managing the NL team for a third consecutive All-Star Game.

You can check out the full AL and NL All-Star rosters here. Most notably, Angels two-way star and possible AL MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player to make the All-Star Game as a hitter and pitcher. He'll be the starting DH for the AL, and the team's staring pitcher. Max Scherzer will start for the National League.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

National League All-Star starting lineup

SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals

American League All-Star starting lineup

SP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels