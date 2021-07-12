The 2021 All-Star celebration in Denver began with Sunday's Futures Game, and the Home Run Derby will follow on Monday. That will bring us to Tuesday's main event -- the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. This year's All-Star Game is the 91st edition of the Midsummer Classic. It's also the first All-Star Game since 2019. The 2020 edition, which was slated to take place in Dodger Stadium, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American League comes into this year's edition having won seven All-Star Games in a row. Overall, the AL leads the all-time series 45-43-2.

Here's viewing info for the 2021 All-Star Game:

2021 MLB All-Star Game

Where: Coors Field; Denver | When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Odds: AL +101; NL -111; O/U: 10.5 runs (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dave Roberts of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will manage the National League, and Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays will manage the American League squad. Roberts will be managing the NL team for a third consecutive All-Star Game.

You can check out the full AL and NL All-Star rosters here. Most notably, Angels two-way star and possible AL MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player to make the All-Star Game as a hitter and pitcher. He'll be the starting DH for the AL, and the plan is for him to pitch at some point, as well.

Right-hander German Márquez is the lone representative for the host Rockies, so he's a sure bet to get in the game at some point. Mike Trout of the Angels was voted in as a starting outfielder in the AL, but he'll be unable to participate as he continues to recover from a calf strain. As well, Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who's been the best pitcher in baseball this season, chose not to pitch in the game. Otherwise, he'd be the obvious choice to start the game for the NL.