With the No. 6 pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball amateur draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Jordan Lawlar, a shortstop from Dallas Jesuit High School in Dallas, Texas.

Lawlar entered the week ranked No. 3 on CBS Sports' pre-draft top 50. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Lawlar draws comparisons to Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. because of a few biographical commonalities: both were born in Texas, and both were a little old for a prep prospect entering the draft. (Lawlar is 19.) The two share something else: an All-Star ceiling. Lawlar has a projectable frame and explosive hands that bode well for him developing plus power; on defense, he has a strong arm, above-average speed, and the other requisite traits to remain at the six. He has gone through stretches where he's swung and missed more frequently than scouts would like to see from a top prep player, and it's theoretically possible that his hit tool plays lighter than expected against high-grade pitching. He's been public about his desire to attend Vanderbilt, but that seems to be regarded as a negotiating tactic. Lawlar ought to go within the top three picks.

Lawlar was the second high school shortstop to go off the board on Sunday night. Marcelo Mayer went fourth overall to the Red Sox.

Lawlar's high school has produced a number of big-league players in recent years, including Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell and Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Muller. Lawlar is, however, the first player from Jesuit Prep to go in the first round. (Bell and Muller were both second-round selections in their respective drafts.)

