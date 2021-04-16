The top two favorites in the National League meet for the first time this season when the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers take on the young and talented San Diego Padres on Friday at Petco Park in San Diego. The Dodgers (11-2) own the best record in baseball and are favored to repeat as World Series champions. Meanwhile the Padres (9-5) sit in third place in the NL West and rank behind only the Dodgers and Yankees in futures betting for the World Series.

First pitch is 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -145 money line favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. The game is one of 15 on Friday's MLB schedule. Before making any MLB picks on that game or others, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 15-7 on all top-rated MLB picks through two weeks, returning over $500. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the Friday MLB schedule and posted its best bets. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay more than 7-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Friday, April 16

One of the MLB picks the model loves for Friday: the Astros and Mariners game to go over eight runs (-110). Lefty Yusei Kikuchi is set to take the mound for Seattle against Houston's Jose Urquidy. So far this season the Astros have crushed lefties. Houston leads the majors in average (.333), on-base percentage (.395), slugging percentage (.523) and OPS (.918) against southpaws.

In addition, the Astros have dominated Kikuchi in his career. In five career starts against Houston, Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 6.46 ERA across 23⅔ innings. He has never earned even a quality start against the Astros.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Friday, April 16

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including a play on an underdog to cover the run line that would lead to a huge return. You can see best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a shot at a big return of over 7-1? And which underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Friday's MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.