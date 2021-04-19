Despite the postponement of the opener of the three-game series between the red-hot Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins, six contests remain on the MLB schedule for Monday night. One of those games features the reigning world champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who attempt to get back on track a day after having their eight-game winning streak snapped when they visit the Seattle Mariners for the opener of a two-game set. Should you expect the Dodgers to move 11 games over the .500 mark, or is there value in the Mariners getting to Dustin May and bringing a large return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Monday from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list May and the Dodgers at -195 (risk $195 to win $100) against the Mariners. Other MLB lines of note include the San Diego Padres at -153 against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals listed as slim money-line favorites (-111) versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 21-14 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $300.

Top MLB picks for Monday, April 19

One of the MLB picks the model loves for Monday evening: The Philadelphia Phillies win at +101 on the money line against the San Francisco Giants. Philadelphia has yet to lose a series at home this year, as it began the 2021 MLB season by sweeping a three-game set against Atlanta before taking two of three from both the New York Mets and St. Louis.

The Phillies have allowed three runs or fewer in each of their seven home wins while averaging 4.7 in those contests. Their bullpen will be well-rested for the series opener as Aaron Nola recorded 10 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

That's great news for Monday starter Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.00 ERA), who has yet to work more than five innings this season. The 33-year-old right-hander has been effective, however, allowing only two runs while giving up fewer than four hits in each of his two outings. Former National League MVP Bryce Harper is swinging a hot bat, as he went 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in two games against St. Louis over the weekend.

