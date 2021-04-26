The Colorado Rockies got off to a slow start this year, losing 11 of the first 14 games of their 2021 MLB season. They've turned things around of late, however, posting five victories in their last seven outings, including a 12-2 triumph over Philadelphia on Sunday in which they pounded out 16 hits. But the Rockies have yet to win on the road, so should you expect them to end the drought on Monday against a strong home team in the San Francisco Giants, or is there value in Colorado continuing its winning ways and bringing a nice return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Monday from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list the Rockies at +150 (risk $100 to win $150) against the Giants. Other MLB lines of note include the Atlanta Braves at -180 against the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics listed as slim money-line favorites (-111) versus the Tampa Bay Rays. Before making any MLB picks on those games or others during the evening, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 21-14 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $300.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the Monday MLB schedule and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay almost 17-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Monday, April 26

The model likes the Los Angeles Dodgers at -180 on the money line against the Cincinnati Reds. Los Angeles is clinging to a one-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West after losing three of four at home to San Diego over the weekend. The team has to be frustrated after allowing a 7-1 lead after six innings disappear and dropping an 8-7 decision in 11 frames on Sunday. It likely will take out those frustrations on a reeling Cincinnati team that has lost seven straight contests.

The Dodgers will have a strong pitcher on the mound to back them in Julio Urias, who has gone 19 starts without a loss since falling to Milwaukee on Apr. 12, 2019. The 24-year-old left-hander has posted seven victories in that span, including a dominant performance at Seattle last Tuesday. Urias, who yielded five runs in a no-decision against Colorado in his previous outing, bounced back by registering a career-high 11 strikeouts and allowing one run over seven scoreless innings versus the Mariners.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Monday, April 26

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including strong plays on two underdogs that help push this parlay to a huge return. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Monday for a shot at a big return of almost 17-1? And which underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Monday's MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.