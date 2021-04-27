The New York Yankees have used the Baltimore Orioles as punching bags in recent years and continued the trend by winning their first two meetings in 2021 before losing the series finale in extra innings. Baltimore showed it no longer plans to be a pushover on Monday as it took the opener of the four-game set between the American League East rivals. Should you expect the Orioles to post a third straight victory in the season series, or is there value in the Yankees turning the tide and bringing a return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Tuesday from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list the Yankees at -177 (risk $177 to win $100) against the Orioles. Other MLB lines of note include the New York Mets at -145 against the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics listed as slim money-line favorites (-111) versus the Tampa Bay Rays. Before making any MLB picks on those games or others during the evening, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 29-21 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through four weeks, returning over $250. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, April 27

The model likes the Arizona Diamondbacks at +135 on the money line against the San Diego Padres. Arizona has won six of its last seven contests, with the only loss in that stretch being a one-run defeat at Atlanta on Friday. The Diamondbacks avenged that setback in dominant fashion on Sunday, as Zac Gallen and Madison Bumgarner each threw a shutout while combining to allow a total of one hit. Arizona belted five home runs in the doubleheader sweep, with Pavin Smith hitting a solo shot while going 4-for-8 overall and Eduardo Escobar driving in a run in each game.

Merrill Kelly looks to continue the momentum and give Arizona another strong effort on the mound after getting off to a rough start this season. After yielding six earned runs in back-to-back outings, the 32-year-old right-hander had his best start of the year on Wednesday as he gave up three runs over five innings in a no-decision at Cincinnati. Kelly won't need to go much deeper into the game than that on Tuesday, as Arizona hasn't dipped into its bullpen since Friday.

