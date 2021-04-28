After winning back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom finished third in the voting for the honor last year. The 32-year-old right-hander is off to a strong start in his bid to reclaim the award, allowing just one earned run over 29 innings in his first four outings of the 2021 MLB season. Should you expect deGrom to continue his domination and lead the Mets to victory, or is there value in the Boston Red Sox to generate enough offense and bring a solid return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Wednesday from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list the Mets at -260 (risk $260 to win $100) against the Red Sox. Other MLB lines of note include the Toronto Blue Jays at -160 against the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels listed as slight money-line favorites (-121) versus the Texas Rangers. Before making any MLB picks on those games or others during Wednesday evening, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 29-21 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through four weeks, returning over $250. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the Wednesday MLB schedule and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay over 17-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, April 28

The model likes the Chicago White Sox at -213 on the money line against the Detroit Tigers. After beginning its nine-game homestand with a three-game sweep of Texas that extended its overall winning streak to four, Chicago suffered a 5-2 loss in the opener of its series versus Detroit on Tuesday despite outhitting the Tigers 8-6. Yermin Mercedes continued his torrid pace for the White Sox, going 2-for-4 to raise his major league-leading batting average to .432. The 28-year-old Dominican rookie has gone 8-for-15 during his four-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 17 of his 20 contests this season.

Tim Anderson also has gotten off to a strong start at the plate for the White Sox, recording at least one hit in all but one of his 13 games. The 2019 American League batting champion is riding a nine-game hitting streak and has scored at least one run in eight of those contests. Following an 11-game home-run drought, slugger Jose Abreu has gone deep three times and driven in six runs over his last five outings.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Wednesday, April 28

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including a strong play on an underdog that helps push this parlay to a huge return. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a shot at a big return of over 17-1? And which underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Wednesday's MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.