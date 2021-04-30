The defending American League champion Tampa Bay Rays have struggled to get traction so far in the 2021 season, but they are hoping to end an extended stay at Tropicana Field on a high note. They host the similarly middling Houston Astros on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET for the first of a three-game set. The Rays are coming off a four-game split against the Oakland Athletics, while the Astros head to Tampa with some momentum after taking three of four at home against the Seattle Mariners.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is expected to take the mound for Tampa Bay, while veteran right-handed starter Lance McCullers Jr. set to go for Houston. Houston is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is offered at +110 in the latest William Hill Sportsbook odds for Astros vs. Rays. This American League matchup is just one on a massive 15-game MLB slate for Friday. Others of note include Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians (-140) visiting the Chicago White Sox, who will counter with veteran Dallas Keuchel. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 29-21 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through four weeks, returning over $250. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the Friday MLB schedule and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay well over 13-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Friday, April 30

The model likes the suddenly hot Oakland Athletics (-130) to defeat the Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET from the Oakland Coliseum. The Athletics got off to a dismal 0-6 start in which their pitching staff allowed eight or more runs five times. Their lineup didn't fare much better, scoring a total of 13 runs in that span with a game-high of five.

However, they soon did an about-face and countered the losing with a 13-game winning streak marked by dominance from their pitching staff. Oakland held its opponents to two or fewer runs right times during that streak, which included four shutouts.

The Athletics are coming off a tight four-game series against the Rays that was defined by strong pitching on both sides. Matt Chapman hit the go-ahead double in the ninth inning on Thursday for the difference in a 3-2 win that salvaged a 2-2 series split.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Friday, April 30

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including a strong play on an underdog that helps push this parlay to a huge return. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a shot at a big return of well over 13-1? And which underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Friday's MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.